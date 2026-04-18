Kasashima Gallery Announces 2026 Exhibition Plan for Europe and Asia

OSAKA, JP / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Kasashima Gallery announced its full-year 2026 exhibition schedule, outlining four seasonal programs designed for Asian artists with an artistic footprint spanning both Asia and Europe. The plan includes a January exhibition in Rome, Italy; a rare collection exhibition in April at its Osaka gallery in Japan; a summer exhibition tour across Western Europe; and a year-end retrospective exhibition back in Japan. In total, the gallery is expected to showcase works by more than 110 artists. For detailed information, exhibition catalogs are available upon request from the gallery.

Kasashima Gallery actively promotes Asian art and culture at international exhibitions. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

According to the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report 2026, total global art sales reached USD 59.6 billion in 2025. In Asia, China remains the largest market, while Japan and Singapore are key regional hubs, and South Korea shows strong growth momentum. As Asia's cultural and artistic sectors increasingly move onto the global stage, Kasashima Gallery from Japan's Kansai region continues to expand its international presence. Through curatorial projects and media promotion, the gallery facilitates cross-regional exhibitions for Taiwanese and Japanese artists, actively enhancing the global visibility of Asian art.

In recent years, Kasashima Gallery has extended its presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, including Spain, Milan and Rome in Italy, Florida in the United States, the Louvre in Paris, as well as Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong. Through solo exhibitions, group shows, and participation in international art fairs, the gallery not only provides exposure opportunities for Asian artists but also integrates media and social platforms for coordinated promotion. As a result, live-streamed exhibition events frequently attract over one hundred viewers, demonstrating a well-developed digital marketing strategy.

Kasashima Gallery invites Asian artists to Paris to showcase Chinese culture globally. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

At Art Shopping 2025, Kasashima curated the thematic exhibition "La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. The exhibition featured approximately 40 Kyoto folding fans created in Chinese ink by artists from Taiwan and Japan. The presentation not only highlighted Asian artists' ability to transform traditional cultural heritage into a contemporary artistic language, but also received the Silver Award at the NY Architectural Design Awards and the Diamond Award at the UK Golden Arc Design Awards, underscoring the innovative strength of Asian art.

"La Beauté dans Chaque Éventail" installation received the NY Architectural Design Awards Silver Award. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Beyond its Paris exhibitions, Kasashima Gallery also invited artists to participate in multiple international projects. These included the 2026 Expo Metro Rome in Italy, where works by several Taiwanese artists were displayed on large outdoor LED screens near the Vatican, becoming a central highlight of the event. In 2024, the Vueling Onboart Exhibition showcased Taiwanese and Japanese artists' Chinese ink works during flights, presenting their artistic charm at altitude. Additionally, the 2024 Expo Metro Milan brought Asian calligraphy and painting to Milan, the global fashion capital, attracting significant attention from international art audiences and media.

In Osaka, Japan, Kasashima Gallery continues to deepen its local exhibition initiatives, organizing solo exhibitions for both Japanese and Taiwanese artists. For example, in 2024, the gallery held a calligraphy and painting solo exhibition for artist Daido, and in the same year presented a contemporary Chinese ink series solo exhibition for artist Kigawa Kokoro. The gallery also successfully integrated large-scale digital billboard resources in New York's Times Square, demonstrating strong cross-regional promotional synergy.

In 2025, it organized the Japan-China Exhibition of Fine Calligraphy, Painting, and Seal Carving, further promoting artistic exchange between Japanese artists and Chinese artists. Notably, Kyoto folding fans created in Chinese ink by artist Sakaguchi Juri were acquired at high value by private collectors, reflecting strong market interest in Eastern art.

Kasashima's PR Manager Yu Le stated that the gallery will continue to focus on promoting Chinese calligraphy, Chinese ink art, and contemporary artistic creation. Through international exhibitions, media exposure, and digital marketing, it aims to build a bridge for more Asian artists to reach the global stage. Amid the ongoing restructuring of the global art landscape, the gallery is actively working to elevate Asian artistic creation internationally, showcasing the profound cultural heritage and innovative energy of Eastern culture to the world.

Media Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

Ada Huang

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art/

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kasashima-gallery-announces-2026-exhibition-plan-for-europe-and-as-1158820