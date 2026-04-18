Haikou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2026) - As a core official event and a key highlight of the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), the 2026 "Global Gift · Hainan Expo Selection" Awards Ceremony and its accompanying series, the "Global Gift · Hainan Expo Selection" Design Gala & Italian Style Night, were held in Haikou, Hainan on April 14. Organized by the World Olymp'Arts Council (WOAC) in collaboration with the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau (IEDB), the event utilized international authoritative evaluation standards to select premium consumer goods, injecting global momentum into the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the International Tourism Consumption Center.

The 2026 "Global Gift & Hainan Expo Selection" Awards Ceremony

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Leading Through Openness and Innovation: International Guests Discuss Cooperation

Centering on the theme "Leading Global Consumption Through Openness, Driving a Better Life Through Innovation," the event brought together high-level officials from international organizations, Chinese provincial leaders, and global industry authorities. Distinguished guests included:

Kim Won-Soo , Honorary President of WOAC and former UN Under-Secretary-General.

Irina Bokova , Honorary President of WOAC and former Director-General of UNESCO.

Li Rongcan , Chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang Guangzhi , Assistant Director of the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau.

Qin Wen, Executive President of WOAC and Chief Representative of the Beijing Liaison Office.

Kim Won-Soo, Honorary President of WOAC and former UN Under-Secretary-General

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Irina Bokova, Honorary President of WOAC and former Director-General of UNESCO

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Li Rongcan, Chairman of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)

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Qin Wen, Executive President of WOAC and Chief Representative of the Beijing Liaison Office

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Attendees engaged in deep exchanges regarding global consumption innovation, design aesthetics, and cultural mutual learning. They spoke highly of the event's value in connecting domestic and foreign markets, driving the global design industry, and fostering China-Italy cultural exchange.

Authoritative Honors Released: Celebrating Global Excellence and Artistic Elites

Guided by the dual dimensions of "International Artistic Standards + Premium Consumer Value," the ceremony presented prestigious awards across consumer goods, art, design, and public welfare:

Global Gift Awards: Dozens of honors were presented, including Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, as well as the Technological Innovation Award , Rising Star Award , Future Potential Award , and Industry Breakthrough Award .

Dozens of honors were presented, including Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, as well as the , , , and . Annual Figure Awards: Recognizing outstanding contributions in art, design, and innovation: Annual Young Artist: Wai Wai (China-Chic Artist). Annual Crossover Figure: Stefan Faustle (Co-founder of ART LAB and WOAC-supported artist). Annual Sculptor: Aldo Flecchia (Renowned international sculptor). Annual Designer: Yoni Alter (UK-based contemporary artist and WOAC-supported artist). Annual Innovation Leader: Xu Jin (Leading figure in the field of innovation). Annual Artist: Chen Yan (Chief Art Director for the Beijing Olympic & Winter Olympic Games).

Recognizing outstanding contributions in art, design, and innovation: Public Welfare Awards: The China Women's Development Foundation (CWDF) was honored with the Annual Public Welfare Grand Prize. Additionally, the "Genius Mom" Public Welfare Award recognized embroidery projects and creators demonstrating excellence in intangible cultural heritage preservation and female empowerment.

Artistic and Cultural Fusion: Building an International Resource Hub

The gala featured the Italian Fashion Show, showcasing exquisite Italian aesthetics, followed by a cultural exchange ceremony where Italian artists presented artworks to the cities of Haikou and Sanya. During the subsequent themed cocktail reception, guests deepened their connections amidst a blend of Italian songs and Chinese instrumental music, exploring future prospects for global brand collaboration.

Conclusion and Outlook

As one of the most influential international hallmark events of the Expo, the 2026 "Global Gift · Hainan Expo Selection" not only showcased the innovative vitality of the global consumer sector but also refined the Expo's resource-docking system by building a two-way platform for "Chinese brands going global and international brands entering China". WOAC will continue to leverage this national-level platform to integrate global cultural and artistic resources, facilitating higher-level trade connectivity and civilization exchange between China and the world.

Wai Wai (China-Chic Artist)

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Stefan Faustle (Co-founder of ART LAB and WOAC-supported artist)

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Aldo Flecchia (Renowned international sculptor)

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Yoni Alter (UK-based contemporary artist and WOAC-supported artist)

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Xu Jin (Leading figures in the field of innovation)

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Chen Yan (Chief Art Director for the Beijing Summer and Winter Olympics and WOAC-supported artist)

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Representative of the China Women's Development Foundation accepting the award

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Winners of the Genius Mom Public Welfare Award

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About the World Olymp'Arts Council (WOAC) Founded at UNESCO in July 1995, WOAC is a non-profit international NGO. It aims to revive the spirit of artistic competitions established in ancient Greece in 566 BC. With the mission "Let Art Light Up the World!" and core values of Universality, Aesthetics, Artistry, Harmony, and Non-violence, WOAC is dedicated to promoting global peace and cultural mutual learning through art.

Official Website: woac.olymparts.org

www.olymparts.org

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Source: ZekarNews