Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 24.7% Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net earnings for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.69 million, reflecting an increase of $334 thousand, or 24.7%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.52 for the first quarter of 2026, up from $0.42 for the same quarter in 2025.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very encouraged by the first quarter's performance with net earnings increasing 24% year over year and continued expansion in the Bank's net interest margin these results reflect scalability of our business model and the effectiveness of the strategy to drive both loan and deposit growth. We are particularly pleased with the momentum in our new markets, including continued growth of the Corona branch which is already contributing meaningfully to both deposits and loans. Credit quality also remains strong, with the Bank having no loan delinquencies and no credit losses in the first quarter.

The Bank's Merchant Services program continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for our customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options."

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2026, total assets reached $468.3 million, representing a decrease of $25.8 million, or 5.2%, from $494 million on December 31, 2025. Total deposits rose by $12.5 million, or 3.4%, to $382.6 million, up from $370.2 million on December 31, 2025. Core deposits accounted for 96.1% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026.

Gross loans increased by $14.3 million, or 6.5%, totaling $234.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $215.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on nonaccrual status, as of March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported at either date.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $436.4 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $237.8 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 4.15% for the first quarter of 2026. This compares favorably to the prior year's first-quarter margin of 3.50%, based on average interest-earning assets of $418.9 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $231.1 million.

Non-interest income totaled $887.8 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.77% compared to $855.6 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. Most of the increase was driven by merchant services processing revenue totaling $242 thousand for the quarter, up $100.8 thousand, or 71.36%, from $133.9 thousand in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2025. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $1.6 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense for the quarter was $659.5 thousand, reflecting an increase of $123.6 thousand, or 23%, compared to $535.9 thousand for the same period last year. The Company's effective income tax rate was approximately 28.12% for the period ending March 31, 2026, and 28.0% for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President, or Nicole Ronquillo Assistant Controller - AVP, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 3/31/2026 Mar-2026

Ending Balance Dec-2025

Ending Balance

Assets Cash and due from banks - 10,945,603 - 45,883,735 Cash and cash equivalents - 10,945,603 - 45,883,735 Fed Funds Sold - 3,080 - 10,433 Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses - 13,653,526 - 11,545,192 Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses - 188,839,937 - 195,829,795 Total Investments - 202,493,463 - 207,374,987 Gross loans held for investments - 234,908,991 - 220,584,180 Deferred loan fees, net - (519,389 - - (483,539 - Allowance for Loan Losses - (5,194,551 - - (4,915,464 - Net Loans - 229,195,051 - 215,185,177 Stock investments, restricted, at cost - 3,662,000 - 3,662,000 Fixed assets, net - 8,071,233 - 8,117,396 Accrued Interest Receivable - 1,693,335 - 1,673,768 Bank Owned Life Insurance - 8,791,417 - 8,728,882 Other Assets - 3,482,004 - 3,527,089 Total Assets - 468,337,186 - 494,163,469 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 178,110,869 - 181,348,771 Interest-bearing - 204,551,147 - 188,819,543 Total Deposits - 382,662,016 - 370,168,314 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 0 - 0 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - 20,000,000 - 60,000,000 Subordinated debt - 10,000,000 - 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust - 3,093,000 - 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable - 251,240 - 133,875 Other Liabilities - 2,029,311 - 2,022,314 Total Liabilities - 418,035,567 - 445,417,503 Shareholder Equity Common Stock ** - 10,502,558 - 10,502,558 Retained Earnings - 41,591,557 - 39,905,329 Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities - (1,792,495 - - (1,661,921 - Total Shareholders' Equity - 50,301,620 - 48,745,966 Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity - 468,337,186 - 494,163,469 ** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 3/31/2026 and 12/31/2025

Consolidated Statements of Net Income As of 3/31/2026 Mar-2026

QTD Balance Mar-2025

QTD Balance

Interest Income Interest & Fees On Loans - 3,861,824 - 3,321,616 Interest on Investment Securities - 1,919,517 - 1,702,790 Other Interest Income - 179,765 - 256,326 Total Interest Income - 5,961,106 - 5,280,732 Interest Expense Interest on Deposits - 1,086,349 - 1,190,301 Interest on Borrowings - 408,889 - 469,920 Total Interest Expense - 1,495,238 - 1,660,221 Net Interest Income - 4,465,868 - 3,620,511 Provision For Loan Losses - 273,337 - 10,705 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses - 4,192,531 - 3,609,806 Noninterest Income Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts - 421,232 - 506,358 Interchange Fees - 110,251 - 106,469 Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance - 62,535 - 58,273 Merchant Services Processing - 242,124 - 141,296 Other Miscellaneous Income - 51,672 - 43,194 Total Noninterest Income - 887,814 - 855,590 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits - 1,794,286 - 1,588,471 Occupancy and Equipment - 212,348 - 181,453 Merchant Services Processing - 117,760 - 77,041 Other Expenses - 610,207 - 730,263 Total Noninterest Expense - 2,734,601 - 2,577,228 Income Before Income Tax Expense - 2,345,743 - 1,888,171 Provision For Income Tax - 659,515 - 535,895 Net Income - 1,686,228 - 1,352,276 Basic earnings per share - 0.52 - 0.42 Diluted earnings per share - 0.52 - 0.42