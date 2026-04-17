Callan JMB Inc.: Callan JMB Issues Statement on Recently Filed Lawsuit by Eddie Patent Holdings LLC

Spring Branch, TX, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today issued a statement in response to a recently filed lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The complaint, filed by Eddie Patent Holdings, LLC, names Callan JMB among the defendants. The Company is currently reviewing the filing with legal counsel and believes the claims asserted in the complaint are without merit.

"While we take all legal matters seriously, we believe the claims asserted in the complaint are without merit and intend to respond through the appropriate legal process" said Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. "Because this is pending litigation, we do not intend to comment further at this time."

Callan JMB emphasized that the matter does not impact its operations, strategic partnerships, or ongoing projects.

The Company continues to advance key initiatives and remains focused on long-term growth, operational execution, and delivering value to its stakeholders.

Callan JMB will provide updates as appropriate, but does not intend to comment further on active litigation.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

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