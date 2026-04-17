SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebras Systems Inc. ("Cerebras") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.Cerebras intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CBRS."Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Barclays, and UBS Investment Bank will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Mizuho and TD Cowen will act as bookrunners. Needham & Company, Craig-Hallum, Wedbush Securities, Rosenblatt, and Academy Securities will act as co-managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or telephone: 800-831-9146; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or telephone at 1-888-603-5847.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Cerebras SystemsCerebras Systems is building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. We are a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, AI researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to make AI blisteringly fast through innovation and invention because we believe that when AI is fast, it will change the world. Our flagship technology, the Wafer-Scale Engine 3 (WSE-3) is the world's largest and fastest commercialized AI processor. 58 times larger than a leading GPU chip, the WSE-3 uses a fraction of the power per unit compute while delivering inference up to 15 times faster than leading GPU-based solutions as benchmarked on leading open-source models. Leading corporations, research institutes, and governments on four continents chose Cerebras to run their AI workloads. Cerebras solutions are available on premises and in the cloud.ContactsMediaZM CommunicationsPr@zmcommunications.comInvestorsCerebras Investor RelationsSean Dorseysean.dorsey@cerebras.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260417619152/en/