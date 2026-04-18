Zeekr, a global luxury technology brand under Geely Auto Group, officially launched the Zeekr 8X, an all-new high-performance flagship SUV. The new model further enhances the brand's luxury SUV portfolio by forming a dual-flagship lineup with the Zeekr 9X.

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The First Chinese Flagship to Truly Challenge BBA High-Performance SUV Has Arrived

Industry observers believe this is the first Chinese flagship capable of posing a genuine threat to the long-standing dominance of BBA brands-BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi-in the global high-performance SUV segment. For the first time, these established German marques are expected to feel tangible technological pressure from China.

Built on the SEA-S architecture and the Super Electric Power (SEP) Hybrid System, the Zeekr 8X seamlessly combines powerful performance, all-scenario handling, and a premium experience, redefining the standards for high-performance flagship SUVs. Thanks to core technologies such as its full-stack 900V high-voltage architecture, high-performance AWD system, and Haohan AI Digital Chassis, the Zeekr 8X delivers unmatched power across all speed ranges and steady control on all terrains. The three-motor Zeekr 8X Black Edition accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.96 seconds, making it the world's fastest-accelerating hybrid SUV.

As a flagship five-seater, the Zeekr 8X shatters the conventional notion that "performance and comfort are mutually exclusive" with MPV-like spaciousness, one-touch comfort of the Eames Lounge Chair, and the world's only Naim audio system, offering a new luxury choice that balances driving performance with comfort.

As the first model to feature a cabin-and-driving-integrated super intelligence system, the Zeekr 8X is setting a new intelligence benchmark for the new energy era. The voice assistant has evolved to Super Eva based on WAM (World Action Model), becoming a vehicle-wide super-intelligent control center natively integrated with underlying systems such as G-ASD 4.0 driver-assistance system, chassis, and powertrain.

The variants of Zeekr 8X are listed between RMB 356,800 and 426,800, and the Black Edition is priced at RMB 500,800.

In the first quarter of 2026, German luxury brands faced widespread headwinds in the Chinese market: Mercedes-Benz sales in China fell 27% year-on-year, BMW declined 10%, and Audi decreased 12%. However, the core asset that has sustained BBA through a century of cycles is not their volume-driven mainstream models, but rather their high-performance product lines such as the X5 M, GLE AMG, and RS Q8. Positioned as a super hybrid high-performance flagship, the Zeekr 8X is widely seen by Chinese and international media as a direct competitor to the BMW M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, marking the first Chinese flagship product to penetrate the inner sanctum of BBA's high-performance stronghold.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260417400988/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Contact: Orange Ma

Company Name: Zeekr Intelligent Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.zeekrlife.com/home

Email: zeekr.media@zeekrlife.com