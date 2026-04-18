Link Infinite: Hollyland Pyro Ultra Simplifies Multi-User Monitoring with 4K60 Wireless

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, today announced the launch of Pyro Ultra, the new flagship in its Pyro series, featuring next-gen wireless video transmission technology that enables streamlined setup and uncompromised real-time performance. Engineered for professional creators and high-end production environments, Pyro Ultra balances high-performance transmission with practical on-set usability.

Building on Hollyland's self-developed TWiFi technology, Pyro Ultra delivers one-to-many transmission, native 4K60 support, and a dedicated ultra-low-latency mode for focus pulling. Fully integrated into the Pyro ecosystem and equipped with DFS-ready operation, it is built to meet the demands of modern digital cinema workflows.

The New Standard for One-to-Many On-Set Transmission

In today's production landscape, the video village is no longer confined to a single monitor. Directors, assistants, clients, and multiple departments require simultaneous, high-fidelity access to the live image across different positions on set.

While existing systems often force a choice between costly, over-engineered solutions and entry-level gear that struggles in demanding environments, Pyro Ultra offers a third approach. As one-to-many transmission becomes increasingly common across productions, it can introduce practical limits on device count and system stability in larger setups. Pyro Ultra's Broadcast Mode addresses the issue by enabling a single transmitter to connect with an unlimited number of receivers, creating a fluid workflow. Every department, from lighting to hair and makeup, can monitor independently, which helps eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate decision-making.

Cinematic 4K60 Clarity Without Compromise

Image integrity is central to Pyro Ultra. With support for 4K60 transmission, the system delivers the detail and color accuracy required for high-end videography work. It also supports fractional frame rates, including 23.98 and 59.94 fps, commonly used in broadcast and professional pipelines. Its native compatibility enables direct connection to switchers and monitors without external converters, simplifying the signal path and reducing potential points of failure.

20ms Latency for Precise Focus Pulling

For first assistant camera operators and focus pullers, every millisecond counts. Pyro Ultra's dedicated Focus Mode cuts latency to just 20ms, ensuring the real-time responsiveness needed for razor-sharp adjustments at any distance. The technical edge provides the freedom to navigate tight spaces or complex choreography with absolute confidence.

Powered by TWiFi Technology

At the core of Pyro Ultra is Hollyland's TWiFi (dual-band wireless) technology. It leverages intelligent frequency management across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands to enable automatic hopping, ensuring a stable, high-bitrate connection even in congested RF environments. Pyro Ultra's robust link supports a 1.5 km (4,900 ft) range and is fully DFS-ready, providing professional crews with reliable, globally compliant operation

Engineered for Modern Workflows & Seamless Integration

Pyro Ultra is built for today's hybrid production workflows. With UVC (USB Video Class) support, it can connect directly to a computer for instant webcam functionality, removing the need for a capture card. Its RTMP support enables direct streaming to web platforms, simplifying remote collaboration. As part of the Pyro ecosystem, Ultra integrates seamlessly with existing Pyro devices. The modular design allows production teams to scale their setups based on project requirements, ensuring consistent performance across different production scenarios.

Pricing and Availability

Launched on April 18, 2026, Hollyland's Pyro Ultra is now available through local distributors, the official Hollyland online store, and the Hollyland Amazon store.

The 1TX/1RX kit is priced at $1,199, and the 1TX/2RX kit at $1,699. Individual units can also be purchased separately, with transmitters starting at $699 and receivers at $579.

For more information, visit https://www.hollyland.com/product/pyro-ultra

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 150 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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