Chef Remy Powell: MasterChef Junior Finalist and Fort Lauderdale's Own Remy Powell Debuts #1 New Release Cookbook with Live Event - April 28

Free, family-friendly hometown debut invites aspiring young chefs and food lovers to meet and celebrate Fort Lauderdale's own rising culinary star

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2026 / Fort Lauderdale's own MasterChef Junior finalist Chef Remy Powell, fresh off her #1 New Release children's cookbook Remy's Kitchen Celebration, returns home for a special live event on Tuesday, April 28 from 4:00-5:00 PM at the Broward County Main Library.

This free event is open to the public, but space is limited - families, young chefs, and food lovers are encouraged to register early.

A Breakout Culinary Talent-Live and In Person

At just the beginning of her culinary career, Remy Powell is already making waves as one of the most exciting young chefs on the 2026 food festival circuit. Known for her energy, technical skill, and joyful approach to cooking, Remy brings together the bold flavors of her Louisiana heritage with a fresh, modern perspective that resonates across generations.

Now, with the #1 New Release of Remy's Kitchen Celebration, she invites audiences to step into her world, where cooking is creative, accessible, and meant to be shared.

This one-of-a-kind launch event offers a chance to meet Remy and experience her story firsthand:

Live discussion on her journey from home kitchen to MasterChef Junior finalist

Behind-the-scenes stories from the cookbook

Interactive audience Q&A

Book signing with Remy

Light refreshments inspired by recipes from the book

Arrive early as this event is expected to fill quickly.

Event Details:

Meet the Author: Remy Powell - Remy's Kitchen Celebration

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Broward County Main Library

Reserve your spot now: https://broward.libnet.info/event/16271778

From Festival Stage to Your Kitchen

Remy recently showcased select recipes and techniques at the Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, appearing alongside top regional and national chefs-further establishing her as a next-generation culinary voice to watch.

Inside Remy's Kitchen Celebration

Designed to inspire confidence and creativity in the kitchen, the book features:

Dozens of original recipes rooted in Remy's Louisiana heritage

Fun, foundational techniques for cooks of all skill levels

Flavor-building tips and ingredient insights

Bright, modern photography that brings each dish to life

"This cookbook is about having fun in the kitchen," says Remy. "Cooking has always been my creative outlet, and I wanted to create something that helps kids-and everyone-feel capable, inspired, and excited to try new things. I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Early Praise

"This book is a joy. It's a celebration of food, family, and love. Written with bountiful good humor, culinary grace, and profound simplicity."

- John Dufresne, author, Louisiana Power and Light

"Remy instantly became my favorite little cheffy because of her amazing personality. I'm super proud of her!"

- Nanie Ware, @wareskitchen

Get the Book

Remy's Kitchen Celebration is available now: https://www.chefremyskitchen.com/

About Chef Remy Powell

Chef Remy Powell is a nationally recognized young chef, MasterChef Junior finalist, and rising culinary creator known for her fresh, bright recipes and energizing approach to food. Her work blends heritage, technique, and creativity in ways that resonate with home cooks of all ages. She appears at cooking events, festivals, and in media across the country and continues to grow an engaged audience across digital platforms.

Event Link: https://broward.libnet.info/event/16271778

CONTACT:

Meaghan Morelli, Chief Marketing Officer

meaghan@firstflightgroup.com

646-271-7008

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SOURCE: Chef Remy Powell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/masterchef-junior-finalist-and-fort-lauderdales-own-remy-powell-debuts-%23-1158715