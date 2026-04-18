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WKN: A40PMQ | ISIN: CA58471K2020 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.04.26 | 22:00
0,351 US-Dollar
+16,29 % +0,049
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New to The Street to Broadcast Tonight on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST - Show #744 Featuring Virtuix Holdings, Neonc Technologies Holdings, Medicus Pharma, YY Group Holding, and Vivos Therapeutics

The show also broadcasts as sponsored programming additionally across MENA and Latin America as "Nuevo En La Calle," reaching millions of households worldwide weekly, with expanded digital distribution across its YouTube platform.

NEW YORK CITY , NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands, announces the broadcast of Show #744 airing tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming across the United States.

This week's episode features executive interviews and company insights from:

  • Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX)

  • Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI)

  • Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

  • YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Each segment delivers in-depth interviews with company executives, offering viewers direct insight into their business models, innovation strategies, and market opportunities.

Commercial Sponsors

This episode includes commercial sponsorship support from:

  • DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

  • Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

  • YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH)

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

  • IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC)

  • FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST)

These sponsors will be featured through integrated national TV commercials and digital distribution across the New to The Street platform.

Expanded Digital Reach

Following its television broadcast, all segments will be distributed across New to The Street's official YouTube channel, amplifying visibility to a global audience of investors and business professionals: https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=2N5IyPO5nbcWQYn0

About New to The Street

New to The Street broadcasts weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, combining long-form interviews, earned media, and digital distribution through one of the largest business-focused YouTube platforms, reaching millions of households worldwide weekly.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-to-broadcast-tonight-on-bloomberg-at-6-30-pm-est-show-%23744-f-1158831

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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