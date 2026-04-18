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PR Newswire
18.04.2026 16:48 Uhr
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Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): 2025 China & Global Development Reports Published in Hainan

HAIKOU, China, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from the Hainan International Media Center:

In Haikou on April 16th, during the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo, a book launch event was held to celebrate the publication of the China Development Report 2025 and the Global Development Report 2025, along with a Think Tank Dialogue themed around the high-quality development of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP). The books record China's development process, offering holistic insights into global development, and giving the international community a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China's and the world's development trends.

The China Development Report 2025 records the achievements of China's economic and social development in 2024 and also includes four important research findings from the Development Research Center of the State Council (DRC), while the Global Development Report 2025 responds to major concerns of the international community, lays out remaining certainties and favorable conditions, and explores an overall approach along with specific paths to promote global stability and sustainable development.

Since 2023, the global influence of both reports has significantly increased, reaching multiple developed countries and the Global South, as well as major international organizations, international think tanks, major multinational corporations, political figures, renowned economists, prestigious universities, and museums worldwide. They have also been collected by numerous domestic Party and government institutions, universities and research institutes, companies, industry associations, embassies, and consulates abroad, as well as other China-funded institutions. The reports have been featured at major conferences, renowned international and domestic book fairs, and important international forums, and have been established as think tank publications and public knowledge products with considerable international influence.

During the Think Tank Dialogue, experts exchanged views and offered targeted opinions and suggestions on how to better leverage the role of think tanks and contribute more wisdom and strength to the high-quality development of the Hainan FTP.

The DRC, a national high-end think tank, has published the two reports annually since 2023. The DRC's Think Tank will also collaborate with the Southland Think Tank to conduct research into major issues concerning the high-quality development, institutional opening-up, and regional coordinated development of the Hainan FTP.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959780/2c925c679d223fff019d96cf1bf31f3f.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-china--global-development-reports-published-in-hainan-302746496.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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