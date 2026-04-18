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PR Newswire
18.04.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Tech TAILG. Leading Globally: TAILG Showcases at the 139th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, the 139th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou. As one of the world's largest trade events, it gathers global buyers and leading manufacturers. TAILG participated under "Tech TAILG. Leading Globally," presenting its full lineup of flagship products and demonstrating strength in electric mobility and global development.

On the opening day, TAILG appeared with one of the largest booth areas in the exhibition hall. Visitor traffic remained high throughout the day. Buyers from Europe, the Americas, and other regions-including new and long-term partners-visited the booth, highlighting TAILG's global appeal.

Frontier Tech and Flagship Products

At the exhibition, TAILG showcased 22 models, including electric motorcycles, e-bikes, electric bicycles, and electric tricycles, meeting diverse mobility needs across global markets.

The F91 Ultra-L fast-charging model made a key appearance, featuring automotive-grade fast-charging technology and an integrated "vehicle + charging station" solution. It offers up to 150 km range and is equipped with a 50,000cd intelligent headlight and a TCS traction control system, delivering balanced performance in power, safety, and lighting.

The upgraded F55 model also attracted attention, featuring a refreshed design and optimized power system, further strengthening its competitiveness in global markets.

Global Presence and Trust

TAILG focuses on real-world mobility needs, optimizing product performance and supply capabilities worldwide. With years of overseas experience, its products have achieved stable performance in markets such as Vietnam, Iraq, and Morocco, supported by expanding distribution networks.

As a partner of the United Nations in electric mobility, TAILG participates in global low-carbon initiatives with international organizations to promote sustainable transport solutions.

Global Strategy

TAILG's global leadership is built on its integrated R&D, manufacturing, and sales system. The company operates a national-level CNAS laboratory and a global low-carbon mobility research institute, holding over 2,000 patents and multiple international design awards.

It has established seven global R&D and production bases with an annual capacity of over 10 million units, ensuring stable global supply. Its retail network spans more than 27,000 stores across over 70 countries and regions.

Through continuous expansion, TAILG is strengthening its position in the electric mobility industry.

From the Canton Fair, TAILG accelerates global expansion through innovation. Looking ahead, the brand will deepen its global presence, enhance competitiveness, and expand its international market reach.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959764/4_3___5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959763/DSC03826.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tech-tailg-leading-globally-tailg-showcases-at-the-139th-canton-fair-302746499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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