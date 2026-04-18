General Compute Inc: General Compute Launches ASIC-First Inference Cloud for Autonomous AI Agents

General Compute today announced its inference cloud platform built for AI agents, working with early partners now ahead of general availability on May 15, 2026. The platform runs on purpose-built AI accelerators rather than general-purpose GPUs. More information is available at generalcompute.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2026 / General Compute Inc. today announced its inference cloud platform, which is designed for AI agent workloads. The company is working with early partners now, with general availability scheduled for May 15, 2026.

The platform runs on purpose-built AI accelerators rather than general-purpose graphics processors. Its architecture separates the prefill and decode stages of inference processing, allowing each stage to be scaled independently based on workload.

The platform is built to serve AI agents that make high volumes of LLM inference and tool calls, including AI agents that provision their own compute programmatically.

"The last 20 years we built for developers, the next 20 we will build for agents. On General Compute, AI agents can sign up on their own and provision their own inference. Our docs and API are optimized for both human and AI agent consumption," said Jason Goodison, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of General Compute.

Platform Overview

The platform offers an industry-standard API, allowing developers to integrate it into existing applications with minimal code changes. AI agents and developers alike can sign up, provision API keys, and begin making inference calls programmatically.

At launch, the platform will offer access to a range of open-source LLMs across multiple model families and parameter sizes. Customers can also deploy their own models on the company's infrastructure.

Infrastructure

General Compute's data center infrastructure operates on hydroelectric power. The company states that its accelerator hardware is air-cooled, and that its racks operate at lower power densities than comparable installations built on general-purpose processors.

The company publishes technical performance data for its platform on its website.

Availability

General Compute is working with early partners now, with general availability beginning May 15, 2026. Enterprise inquiries regarding dedicated infrastructure, service level agreements, and capacity planning may be directed to jason@generalcompute.com.

About General Compute

General Compute Inc. is an inference cloud company headquartered in California. The company was founded by Jason Goodison and Finn Puklowski.

Contact

Jason Goodison, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer General Compute Inc. jason@generalcompute.com; generalcompute.com.

Media Contact

Organization: General Compute Inc

Contact Person Name: Jason Goodison

Website: https://generalcompute.com

Email: jason@generalcompute.com

Contact Number: +14257537667

Address: 440 North Barranca Avenue

Address 2: 3780

City: Covina

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: General Compute Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/general-compute-launches-asic-first-inference-cloud-for-autonomous-ai-1158830