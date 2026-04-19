Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2026) - CozyCot.com ("CozyCot"), the Singapore-born beauty community and product review destination, today announced the launch of its revamped website to celebrate CozyCot's 25th anniversary under the theme "25 Years of Beauty Worth Coming Back To." The refreshed CozyCot.com experience brings together community reviews, product rankings, awards, editorial discovery, and improved individual product pages to help consumers explore beauty products with more confidence.

A central highlight of the revamp is The 25th Anniversary Edit, a curated discovery program featuring Anniversary Icons, Trending Now, and Community Loves. The Edit is designed to surface products that continue to matter to beauty consumers because of long-standing popularity, current momentum, or meaningful community conversation.

Website Revamp Highlights

A redesigned homepage created around the 25th anniversary theme, beauty discovery, rankings, reviews, and editorial product storytelling.

The 25th Anniversary Edit, featuring Anniversary Icons, Trending Now, and Community Loves as curated product discovery paths.

Improved individual product pages that organize existing CozyCot product content into a clearer decision-making experience, including ratings, review counts, descriptions, categories, review prompts, related products, and frequently asked questions.

A stronger review-led product discovery flow that helps readers understand what a product is, why people are discussing it, and where it may fit into their routine.

Amazon shopping links where available, including "Shop on Amazon" and "Find similar on Amazon" pathways, with appropriate affiliate disclosure on CozyCot pages where those links appear.

A free CozyCot community sign-up experience for weekly beauty finds by email and selected WhatsApp updates for launches, events, and special discovery moments.

A Beauty Website Built for Return Visits

CozyCot's 25th anniversary revamp is built around a simple consumer promise: beauty discovery should feel useful, trustworthy, and worth coming back to. The redesigned experience reduces clutter, brings community proof closer to the top of product pages, and gives readers more direct ways to continue from product research to shopping decisions.

The refreshed product pages are designed for the breadth of CozyCot's catalog. Pages with thousands of reviews can highlight community confidence and review patterns, while pages with fewer or no reviews can still support discovery through product descriptions, category context, related products, and clear review prompts.

The 25th Anniversary Edit

The 25th Anniversary Edit is the flagship editorial layer of the anniversary launch. It organizes selected products into consumer-friendly discovery paths that make the archive of community opinion easier to browse and more useful for today's beauty shopper.

The three core editorial paths are Anniversary Icons, featuring enduring favorites; Trending Now, featuring products with current attention; and Community Loves, featuring products that are gaining or sustaining meaningful community interest.

Retail Discovery with Amazon Shopping Links

As part of the revamped product experience, CozyCot product pages may include shopping links to Amazon where relevant and available. These links are intended to help readers continue from discovery to shopping more easily, including exact-product links and similar-product search paths.

Where Amazon shopping links appear on CozyCot.com, CozyCot intends to provide appropriate affiliate disclosures. Pricing, availability, delivery, returns, and customer service for purchases made on Amazon are handled by Amazon and are subject to the terms, policies, and conditions presented on Amazon at the time of purchase.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Selected sponsorship opportunities are available for beauty brands, retailers, distributors, and agencies that wish to participate in CozyCot's 25th anniversary program.

Sponsorship opportunities may include anniversary campaign visibility, product storytelling, editorial features, category participation, selected product-page integrations, email and WhatsApp discovery features, event-related opportunities, and social content support. Interested sponsors may contact CozyCot directly through the media contact listed below to request sponsorship information, availability, and next steps.

"CozyCot's 25th anniversary is a moment to celebrate the community that made the platform meaningful in the first place," said Nicole Yee, Founder of CozyCot.com. "The refreshed website is designed to make beauty discovery clearer, more beautiful, and more useful. Readers can explore what others have reviewed, understand why a product matters, and continue toward a purchase decision with greater confidence."

About CozyCot.com

CozyCot.com is a Singapore-born beauty community and product review destination founded in 2001. The platform brings together beauty product reviews, rankings, awards, events, and community-led discovery to help consumers explore products across skincare, makeup, fragrance, personal care, and related lifestyle categories. CozyCot continues to focus on beauty discovery shaped by community opinion, product context, and useful review-led information.

Media Contact

Closing Statement

CozyCot.com's refreshed 25th anniversary website experience is designed to help beauty consumers discover, review, compare, and return to products worth remembering.

Source: CozyCot.com

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293266

Source: CozyCot Pte. Ltd.