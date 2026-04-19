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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2026 23:10 Uhr
144 Leser
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Míla Holding hf.: Confirmation of the report on the financial obligations of MILA 300929 bond

Míla Holding hf.: Confirmation of the report on the financial obligations of MILA 300929 bond

Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Míla Holding hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the year 2025, of Míla Holding hf. Were published on April 8, 2026. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.

The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Míla Holding hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

ingah@mila.is

Attachments

  • 20260419_Míla Holding hf. Press Release - Compliance Certificate
  • 2026-04-15 Compliance Certificate ID

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.