Horse Powertrain, a global leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, will unveil a new 'all-in-one' powertrain at Beijing Auto Show 2026: the X-Range C15 Direct Drive.

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Left-facing view of the HORSE X-Range C15 Direct Drive

The ultra-compact X-Range C15 Direct Drive integrates a full hybrid powertrain including a 4-cylinder engine, transmission, power electronics, and an electric motor into a single compact unit with a shared housing, designed to mount to the rear subframe enabling a double isolated installation for best NVH.

The X-Range C15 Direct Drive is designed as an 'all-in-one' powertrain to replace the rear electric drive unit of an existing BEV platform. It enables an automaker to use a single shared platform for their BEV, HEV, PHEV, and REEV lineups without any significant changes to vehicle design or production environments.

The new powertrain is the newest member of Horse Powertrain's X-Range family a toolkit for adding hybrid capability to dedicated BEV platforms, offering automakers the option to substitute the rear electric drive unit of their vehicles. It adds to the HORSE F15 (an 'all-in-one' powertrain designed to substitute the front electric drive unit of a BEV platform) and HORSE C15 (an ultra-compact engine and generator that acts as a range extender to existing powertrain) systems.

The X-Range C15 Direct Drive features a 4-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine that can be installed in either a naturally aspirated configuration for lower-power applications such B- and C-segment vehicles, or with a turbocharger for larger D-segment vehicles and LCVs. The naturally aspirated engine can output up to 70kW, and the turbocharged engine can output 120kW.

The powertrain integrates the engine with both a dedicated hybrid transmission and set of electric motors in a single shared housing in a flat profile. The two motors are installed in a P1 P3 configuration: one integrated at the end of the engine's crankshaft, and a second at the transmission's output shaft.

The P1 motor primarily acts as a generator in both serial and parallel modes. As a generator it can output 70kW for the X-Range C15 Direct Drive's naturally aspirated variant, and 110kW for the turbocharged variant.





The P3 motor is intended to provide electric traction either independently from the engine in serial mode, or together with the engine in parallel mode operation. By the direct connection between the engine and the wheel enabled in parallel mode, the total system efficiency is improved over alternative range-extended or pure serial mode hybrids.

Depending on automaker requirements the X-Range C15 Direct Drive can be used to either fully power the rear wheels of a vehicle, or support an all-wheel drive vehicle when used with another electric drive unit on the vehicle's front axle.

The package location also enables compact integration of the exhaust and after-treatment systems at the rear of the car, maximizing floor space for batteries or the passenger compartment.

The X-Range C15 Direct Drive contains the full suite of power electronics required for a modern hybrid powertrain, and is designed to integrate with supplementary systems like a DC/DC converter, an on-board charger, and an 800V charging booster.

Matias Giannini, Chief Executive Officer of Horse Powertrain, said: "The X-Range family of powertrains reflects today's market realities, allowing automakers to quickly pivot from BEVs to hybrids and range extenders, all using a single platform. The X-Range C15 Direct Drive is an 'all-in-one' powertrain, allowing BEV platforms to be converted to HEVs, PHEVs, and REEVs with little redesign or tooling changes required, dramatically reducing time-to-market, amortizing BEV investments, and catering to the diverse array of mobility needs in today's global market."

About Horse Powertrain

Horse Powertrain is a global leader in innovative, low-emission hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions, supporting automotive OEMs with a range of systems including engines, transmissions, power electronics, range extenders, and integrated hybrid platforms. Horse Powertrain has operations in Europe, China, and South America, and employs over 19,000 people across 18 plants and five R&D centers. Its 25 customers include Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Horse Powertrain is headquartered in London, UK.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Kate Saxton: kate.saxton@horse-powertrain.com; +34 679 07 20 87

Performance Communications: horse@performancecomms.com