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WKN: A3DJY0 | ISIN: AU0000153215 | Ticker-Symbol: BGD3
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 08:50
0,620 Euro
+3,33 % +0,020
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AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5900,61017.04.
ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 02:26 Uhr
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Barton Gold Holdings Limited: First Challenger Assays Return Grades up to 170g/t Au

New zones of high-grade mineralisation identified in open pit walls

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 8,065m reverse circulation (RC) Resource upgrade drilling recently completed at Challenger 'Main', 'Challenger West' (CW) open pits, and 'Challenger South-Southwest' (CSSW) and 'Challenger 3' targets[1]

  • Challenger's 'Main' open pit operated during 2002 - 2004; drilling has identified new high-grade mineralisation in the open pit's walls and extensions, where new assays include:[2]

  • Hole ID

    Interval
    Including:

    CHB0140

    9m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 97 metres

    1m @ 6.63 g/t Au from 103 metres

    CHB0158

    11m @ 5.67 g/t Au from 24 metres
    10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 40 metres
    1m @ 50.9 g/t Au from 27 metres
    1m @ 170.7 g/t Au from 43 metres

    CHB0159

    14m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 19 metres
    3m @ 4.72 g/t Au from 40 metres
    3m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 22 metres
    1m @ 11.8 g/t Au from 40 metres

    CHB0165

    3m @ 6.85 g/t Au from 121 metres

    1m @ 15.0 g/t Au from 121 metres

  • Further assays pending for the CW open pit, and the CSSW and Challenger 3 open pit targets

  • Challenger DFS underway targeting a viable, simplified 'baseline' Stage 1 operation to underwrite restart of CGM and maximise Challenger, Tarcoola, Wudinna and Tolmer development optionality

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / April 19, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce initial assay results from recent drilling at its South Australian Challenger Gold Project (Challenger).

Challenger is the site of the Company's fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM). A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is underway targeting an initial 3 - 4 year Stage 1'baseline' operation utilising only historical higher-grade tailings from tailings storage facility 1 (TSF1) and limited, near-surface materials without disturbing Challenger's historical high-grade underground mine, its mineralisation or its infrastructure access.

Full details can be accessed in the complete announcement on the ASX website or directly by clicking here.

Commenting on the first Challenger assay results, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"The Challenger open pit operated from 2002 to 2004, at a time of record low gold prices. Our drilling has been targeting 1-2 g/t Au mineralisation on open pit extensions to provide a source of lower-risk feed for Stage 1 operations.

"We were therefore surprised to find much higher-grade mineralisation than expected - up to 170 g/t Au - in previously unmodelled extensions of mineralisation immediately adjacent to the open pit. This mineralisation has not previously been drilled and is not closed off, indicating potential for further extensions and additional near-pit discoveries.

"This kind of on-pit, near-surface mineralisation adjacent to our existing Central Gawler Mill provides ideal low-risk feed to de-risk an operational restart at Challenger. We look forward to sharing further Challenger assays soon."

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
+61 425 226 649

Jade Cook
Company Secretary
cosec@bartongold.com.au
+61 8 9322 1587

[1] Refer to ASX announcements dated 2 February and 26 March 2026

[2] Refer to Prospectus dated 14 May 2021

SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-challenger-assays-return-grades-up-to-170g%2ft-au-1158885

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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