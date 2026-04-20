Barton Gold Holdings Limited: First Challenger Assays Return Grades up to 170g/t Au

New zones of high-grade mineralisation identified in open pit walls

HIGHLIGHTS

8,065m reverse circulation ( RC ) Resource upgrade drilling recently completed at Challenger 'Main', 'Challenger West' ( CW ) open pits, and 'Challenger South-Southwest' ( CSSW ) and 'Challenger 3' targets [1]

Challenger's 'Main' open pit operated during 2002 - 2004; drilling has identified new high-grade mineralisation in the open pit's walls and extensions, where new assays include: [2]

Hole ID Interval Including: CHB0140 9m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 97 metres 1m @ 6.63 g/t Au from 103 metres CHB0158 11m @ 5.67 g/t Au from 24 metres 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 40 metres 1m @ 50.9 g/t Au from 27 metres 1m @ 170.7 g/t Au from 43 metres CHB0159 14m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 19 metres 3m @ 4.72 g/t Au from 40 metres 3m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 22 metres 1m @ 11.8 g/t Au from 40 metres CHB0165 3m @ 6.85 g/t Au from 121 metres 1m @ 15.0 g/t Au from 121 metres

Further assays pending for the CW open pit, and the CSSW and Challenger 3 open pit targets

Challenger DFS underway targeting a viable, simplified 'baseline' Stage 1 operation to underwrite restart of CGM and maximise Challenger, Tarcoola, Wudinna and Tolmer development optionality

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / April 19, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(OTCQB:BGDFF)(FRA:BGD3) (Barton or Company) is pleased to announce initial assay results from recent drilling at its South Australian Challenger Gold Project (Challenger).

Challenger is the site of the Company's fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM). A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is underway targeting an initial 3 - 4 year Stage 1'baseline' operation utilising only historical higher-grade tailings from tailings storage facility 1 (TSF1) and limited, near-surface materials without disturbing Challenger's historical high-grade underground mine, its mineralisation or its infrastructure access.

Full details can be accessed in the complete announcement on the ASX website or directly by clicking here.

Commenting on the first Challenger assay results, Barton Managing Director Alexander Scanlon said:

"The Challenger open pit operated from 2002 to 2004, at a time of record low gold prices. Our drilling has been targeting 1-2 g/t Au mineralisation on open pit extensions to provide a source of lower-risk feed for Stage 1 operations.

"We were therefore surprised to find much higher-grade mineralisation than expected - up to 170 g/t Au - in previously unmodelled extensions of mineralisation immediately adjacent to the open pit. This mineralisation has not previously been drilled and is not closed off, indicating potential for further extensions and additional near-pit discoveries.

"This kind of on-pit, near-surface mineralisation adjacent to our existing Central Gawler Mill provides ideal low-risk feed to de-risk an operational restart at Challenger. We look forward to sharing further Challenger assays soon."

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

[1] Refer to ASX announcements dated 2 February and 26 March 2026

[2] Refer to Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/first-challenger-assays-return-grades-up-to-170g%2ft-au-1158885