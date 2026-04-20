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ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 05:26 Uhr
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MMJ International Holdings: 4/20 and the Future of Cannabis Medicine: Why Botanical Therapies Must Meet Real Scientific Standards

A 4/20 Message From MMJ Leadership

"April 20 has always been a day about access," said Duane Boise, President & CEO of MMJ International Holdings.

"Now it needs to become a day about standards. Botanical medicines hold enormous promise, but promise alone is not enough. Patients deserve therapies that are reproducible, tested, and safe. That is why MMJ chose the FDA pathway-and why we believe it remains the only responsible foundation for the future of cannabinoid medicine."

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 19, 2026 / As the nation marks 4/20, a day long associated with cannabis culture and advocacy, MMJ International Holdings is calling attention to a critical distinction often overlooked in the celebration:

There is a difference between cannabis access and cannabis medicine.

While public momentum continues to reshape federal cannabis policy, one principle must remain clear:

Botanical therapies must meet reproducibility, safety, and clinical-trial standards before federal adoption.

That principle is not theoretical-it is the foundation of modern drug safety in the United States and the cornerstone of MMJ's federally compliant cannabinoid-medicine strategy.

4/20 Is No Longer Just Cultural - It's Regulatory

For decades, April 20 symbolized advocacy for legalization and patient access. Today, however, 4/20 sits at the center of a national policy transition involving:

  • potential movement of marijuana to Schedule III

  • expanding federal reimbursement discussions

  • increased scrutiny of hemp-derived cannabinoids

  • emerging psychedelic botanical therapies

  • growing investor attention to plant-based pharmaceuticals

The conversation has shifted.

The question is no longer whether botanical therapies should exist.

The question is:

Which botanical therapies meet medical standards?

The United States Already Has a Gold Standard for Botanical Medicines

The federal government does not prohibit plant-based drugs.

It regulates them through the same scientific framework applied to all medicines under the authority of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That framework requires:

  • consistent manufacturing

  • reproducible chemistry

  • validated dosing

  • contaminant control

  • pharmacokinetic understanding

  • controlled clinical trials

These expectations are outlined in the FDA's Botanical Drug Development Guidance and apply equally to cannabinoids, psychedelics, and any future plant-derived therapy.

Why Reproducibility Matters More Than Ever in 2026

Not all botanical products labeled "CBD," "THC," or "full-spectrum" behave the same in the body.

Plant chemistry varies based on:

  • genetics

  • cultivation conditions

  • extraction methods

  • formulation technology

  • storage stability

Without standardization, two products with identical labels can produce very different biological effects.

That is why pharmaceutical cannabinoid development must begin with controlled chemistry-not retail formulations.

Federal Healthcare Policy Is Reaching a Turning Point

Across Washington, policymakers are actively debating whether cannabinoid products should enter federal healthcare delivery pathways.

This moment carries enormous implications.

If reimbursement precedes clinical validation, the United States risks creating a parallel medical system where:

  • distribution moves faster than science

  • marketing moves faster than safety

  • and access moves faster than evidence

That approach would reverse more than a century of drug-approval policy designed to protect patients.

MMJ International Holdings Took the Hard Path-On Purpose

While much of the industry pursued state-level commercialization, MMJ International Holdings committed to the federal pharmaceutical route from the beginning.

That pathway included:

  • filing an FDA Investigational New Drug application

  • developing standardized cannabinoid soft-gel capsules

  • pursuing orphan-drug designation for Huntington's disease

  • maintaining DEA analytical laboratory registration

  • seeking DEA bulk-manufacturing authorization for clinical supply

This strategy reflects a simple belief:

Patients deserve medicine-not experiments.

Botanical Medicine Is the Future-If It Is Done Correctly

Cannabinoids are not the only plant-based therapies now entering serious medical research pipelines.

Investigators are studying botanical treatments for:

  • neurological disorders

  • psychiatric conditions

  • inflammatory disease

  • neurodegenerative illnesses

  • trauma-related syndromes

But every one of these therapies must meet the same requirements that apply to any pharmaceutical product intended for national use.

Science must come first.

The Next Era of Cannabis Policy Will Be Built on Evidence

As federal agencies continue shaping cannabinoid policy in 2026 and beyond, the direction of the industry will depend on a single question:

Will botanical therapies follow the same scientific pathway as every other medicine?

MMJ International Holdings believes they must.

And on this 4/20, the company is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that the future of cannabis medicine is defined not by hype-but by evidence.

Madison Hisey
MHisey@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/4%2f20-and-the-future-of-cannabis-medicine-why-botanical-therapies-must-1158917

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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