Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type 1911 GOLD CORPORATION May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS 55 North Mining Inc. May 8, 2026 June 22, 2026 S AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 A ATEX Resources Inc. May 8, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Adyton Resources Corporation May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Africa Energy Corp. May 7, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Algoma Steel Group Inc. May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 A Alma Gold Inc. May 5, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Americas Gold and Silver Corp May 11, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Aura Minerals Inc. May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS Aurora Spine Corporation May 8, 2026 June 17, 2026 AS Azarga Metals Corp. May 19, 2026 June 23, 2026 AGS BAYRIDGE RESOURCES CORP May 7, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS BRI-CHEM CORP May 8, 2026 June 19, 2026 AG BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG BTB REIT May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Biorem Inc. May 4, 2026 June 3, 2026 A Bitcoin Well Inc May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 A Black Iron Inc. May 1, 2026 June 11, 2026 A Blackline Safety Corp April 27, 2026 June 15, 2026 S Bragg Gaming Group Inc. May 6, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Bunker Hill Mining Corp. May 6, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG CAPITAIN SILVER CORP April 28, 2026 June 12, 2026 A CEMATRIX CORPORATION May 7, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG CaNickel Mining Limited May 8, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 19, 2026 AS Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. May 7, 2026 June 24, 2026 A Cartier Resources Inc. May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Centenario Gold Corp. May 5, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. May 11, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Collective Mining Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Consolidated Lithium Metals April 30, 2026 June 10, 2026 AS Cruz Battery Metals Corp. May 11, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Discovery Silver Corp. May 13, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Dundee Sustainable Tech Inc. April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS Dye & Durham Limited May 6, 2026 June 9, 2026 S Dynacor Group Inc. May 5, 2026 June 19, 2026 A E3 Lithium Ltd. May 4, 2026 June 17, 2026 AS Enterprise Group Inc. May 8, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. May 8, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Euro Sun Mining Inc. May 8, 2026 June 25, 2026 A FLINT Corp. May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Faction Investment Group Corp. May 8, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS Falcon Energy Materials PLC May 7, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Faraday Copper Corp. May 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Fidelity Disruptive Auto Class May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 S Fidelity Disruptors Class May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 S Firm Capital Apartment REIT May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Firm Capital Property Trust May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Fortuna Mining Corp. May 1, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Fortune Minerals Limited May 6, 2026 June 23, 2026 AS Freegold Ventures Limited May 8, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG Freeport Resources Inc. May 12, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 A GameSquare Holdings, Inc. April 23, 2026 June 18, 2026 AGS Gensource Potash Corporation May 7, 2026 June 26, 2026 AGS Getty Copper Inc May 5, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS Glass House Brands Inc. May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 A Global Atomic Corporation May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AGS Gold Springs Resource Corp. May 5, 2026 June 15, 2026 A Green Thumb Industries Inc. April 20, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Greenridge Exploration Inc. May 8, 2026 June 22, 2026 AGS Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 AGS Gunnison Copper Corp. May 8, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Hanstone Capital Corp. May 7, 2026 June 15, 2026 AGS Harfang Exploration Inc. May 6, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Hemostemix Inc. May 4, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Hercules Metals Corp. May 8, 2026 June 23, 2026 A Impact Silver Corp May 5, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Integra Resources Corp. May 8, 2026 June 26, 2026 A Invesque Inc May 6, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Ionik Corporation May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS James Bay Resources Limited May 6, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Kane Biotech Inc. May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Kinaxis Inc. May 5, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS LSL Pharma Group Inc. May 8, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS LaFleur Minerals Inc. May 1, 2026 June 5, 2026 AG Latin Explore Inc. May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Leocor Mining Inc. April 17, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS Loyalist Exploration Limited May 5, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Margaux REIT May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Marwest Apartment REIT May 7, 2026 June 16, 2026 AS Metalla Royalty & Streaming May 7, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. April 15, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG Minera Alamos Inc. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Mogotes Metals Inc. May 4, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS Moon River Moly Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 9, 2026 AS New Found Gold Corp. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG NexGen Energy Ltd. May 11, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS NexGold Mining Corp. May 8, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Nexcel Metals Corp. * April 23, 2026 May 28, 2026 AG NiCAN Limited * May 1, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. May 7, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. May 5, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG OraSure Technologies, Inc. April 10, 2026 June 3, 2026 A Orezone Gold Corporation May 5, 2026 June 25, 2026 A Orla Mining Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Osisko Development Corp. % March 20, 2026 May 14, 2026 AS PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. May 4, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG POET Technologies Inc. May 6, 2026 June 26, 2026 AGS Panoro Minerals Ltd May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Pivotree Inc. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AG Power Metals Corp. May 4, 2026 June 8, 2026 A Precipitate Gold Corp. * April 13, 2026 June 9, 2026 A Q-Gold Resources Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS RE Royalties Ltd. April 23, 2026 May 28, 2026 B RFA Financial Inc. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS RTG Mining Inc. April 20, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG Regency Silver Corp. May 11, 2026 June 23, 2026 AGS SYNTHOLENE ENERGY May 7, 2026 June 11, 2026 AGS Sama Resources Inc. May 25, 2026 June 29, 2026 AG Scorpio Gold Corporation May 5, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp April 23, 2026 May 27, 2026 S Sego Resources Inc. May 6, 2026 June 22, 2026 AG Snowline Gold Corp. May 6, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Solitario Resources Corp. April 30, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS SouthGobi Resources Ltd. May 4, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS Spark Energy Minerals Inc. May 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG Sparton Resources Inc. May 8, 2026 June 17, 2026 A Sterling Metals Corp. May 12, 2026 June 19, 2026 AGS Strategem Capital Corporation May 6, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Stria Lithium Inc. April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AGS Taseko Mines Limited May 4, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG The North West Company Inc. May 6, 2026 June 10, 2026 AS The Western Investment Company May 11, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Touchstone Exploration Inc. May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Ucore Rare Metals Inc. May 8, 2026 June 12, 2026 AGS Unigold Inc. May 8, 2026 June 22, 2026 A Vitalhub Corp. May 7, 2026 June 26, 2026 A Waverley Pharma Inc. May 6, 2026 June 24, 2026 AS Wealth Minerals Ltd. May 8, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS West Vault Mining Inc. May 11, 2026 June 26, 2026 AG World Copper Ltd. April 21, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Zoomd Technologies Ltd. * April 24, 2026 May 25, 2026 AG dynaCERT Inc. May 6, 2026 June 25, 2026 AS i-80 Gold Corp. April 27, 2026 June 23, 2026 A illumin Holdings Inc. May 5, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292868

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)