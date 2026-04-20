Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|1911 GOLD CORPORATION
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|55 North Mining Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|S
|AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|ATEX Resources Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Adyton Resources Corporation
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Africa Energy Corp.
|May 7, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Algoma Steel Group Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|Alma Gold Inc.
|May 5, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Americas Gold and Silver Corp
|May 11, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Aura Minerals Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|Aurora Spine Corporation
|May 8, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AS
|Azarga Metals Corp.
|May 19, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AGS
|BAYRIDGE RESOURCES CORP
|May 7, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|BRI-CHEM CORP
|May 8, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AG
|BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC.
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|BTB REIT
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Biorem Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|A
|Bitcoin Well Inc
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|Black Iron Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|A
|Blackline Safety Corp
|April 27, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|S
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Bunker Hill Mining Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|CAPITAIN SILVER CORP
|April 28, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|A
|CEMATRIX CORPORATION
|May 7, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|CaNickel Mining Limited
|May 8, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Canadian Gold Resources Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AS
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
|May 7, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|Cartier Resources Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Centenario Gold Corp.
|May 5, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Consolidated Lithium Metals
|April 30, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AS
|Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Discovery Silver Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Dundee Sustainable Tech Inc.
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
|Dye & Durham Limited
|May 6, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|S
|Dynacor Group Inc.
|May 5, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|A
|E3 Lithium Ltd.
|May 4, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AS
|Enterprise Group Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Euro Sun Mining Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|FLINT Corp.
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Faction Investment Group Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|Falcon Energy Materials PLC
|May 7, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Fidelity Disruptive Auto Class
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|S
|Fidelity Disruptors Class
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|S
|Firm Capital Apartment REIT
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Firm Capital Property Trust
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Fortuna Mining Corp.
|May 1, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Fortune Minerals Limited
|May 6, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AS
|Freegold Ventures Limited
|May 8, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|Freeport Resources Inc.
|May 12, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|A
|GameSquare Holdings, Inc.
|April 23, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AGS
|Gensource Potash Corporation
|May 7, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AGS
|Getty Copper Inc
|May 5, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|Glass House Brands Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|Global Atomic Corporation
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AGS
|Gold Springs Resource Corp.
|May 5, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|A
|Green Thumb Industries Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Greenridge Exploration Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AGS
|Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AGS
|Gunnison Copper Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Hanstone Capital Corp.
|May 7, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AGS
|Harfang Exploration Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Hemostemix Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Hercules Metals Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|Impact Silver Corp
|May 5, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Integra Resources Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|A
|Invesque Inc
|May 6, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Ionik Corporation
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|James Bay Resources Limited
|May 6, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Kane Biotech Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Kinaxis Inc.
|May 5, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|LSL Pharma Group Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|LaFleur Minerals Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AG
|Latin Explore Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Leocor Mining Inc.
|April 17, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|Loyalist Exploration Limited
|May 5, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Margaux REIT
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Marwest Apartment REIT
|May 7, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AS
|Metalla Royalty & Streaming
|May 7, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|April 15, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|Minera Alamos Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Mogotes Metals Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|Moon River Moly Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AS
|New Found Gold Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|May 11, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|AGS
|NexGold Mining Corp.
|May 8, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Nexcel Metals Corp. *
|April 23, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AG
|NiCAN Limited *
|May 1, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
|May 7, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
|May 5, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|OraSure Technologies, Inc.
|April 10, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|A
|Orezone Gold Corporation
|May 5, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|A
|Orla Mining Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Osisko Development Corp. %
|March 20, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AS
|PLURILOCK SECURITY INC.
|May 4, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|POET Technologies Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AGS
|Panoro Minerals Ltd
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Pivotree Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AG
|Power Metals Corp.
|May 4, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|A
|Precipitate Gold Corp. *
|April 13, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|A
|Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|RE Royalties Ltd.
|April 23, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|B
|RFA Financial Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|RTG Mining Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|Regency Silver Corp.
|May 11, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AGS
|SYNTHOLENE ENERGY
|May 7, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AGS
|Sama Resources Inc.
|May 25, 2026
|June 29, 2026
|AG
|Scorpio Gold Corporation
|May 5, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp
|April 23, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|S
|Sego Resources Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AG
|Snowline Gold Corp.
|May 6, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Solitario Resources Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|SouthGobi Resources Ltd.
|May 4, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|Sparton Resources Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|A
|Sterling Metals Corp.
|May 12, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AGS
|Strategem Capital Corporation
|May 6, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Stria Lithium Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AGS
|Taseko Mines Limited
|May 4, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|The North West Company Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AS
|The Western Investment Company
|May 11, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|AS
|Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AGS
|Unigold Inc.
|May 8, 2026
|June 22, 2026
|A
|Vitalhub Corp.
|May 7, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|A
|Waverley Pharma Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AS
|Wealth Minerals Ltd.
|May 8, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|West Vault Mining Inc.
|May 11, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AG
|World Copper Ltd.
|April 21, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Zoomd Technologies Ltd. *
|April 24, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|AG
|dynaCERT Inc.
|May 6, 2026
|June 25, 2026
|AS
|i-80 Gold Corp.
|April 27, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|A
|illumin Holdings Inc.
|May 5, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292868
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
© 2026 Newsfile Corp.