Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI) (OTC Pink: GXRFF) ("Prospera", "PEI", the "Company", or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a slate of upcoming investor presentations, speaking engagements, and industry participation covering capital markets forums, technical conferences, and professional development events. The breadth of invitations reflects increasing industry recognition of Prospera's heavy oil reactivation strategy, disciplined operational execution, and positioning as a differentiated junior producer in Western Canada.

April 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call

April 22nd - Virtual

Prospera will host its April 2026 Corporate Update Conference Call on April 22nd, 2026 at 10:00am MST. Investors can register to attend via Zoom here. During the call, management will provide updates on operational progress, production optimization initiatives, and near-term strategic priorities. Investors may view the Company's March 2026 corporate update on YouTube here and our recently updated April 2026 Key Wells Report here.

Artificial Lift Canada

April 27th - 28th - Calgary, Alberta

Prospera's CEO Shubham Garg has been invited as a featured speaker at the 9th Annual Artificial Lift Canada Conference, North America's premier forum for artificial lift systems. The two-day event brings together E&P operators, artificial lift manufacturers, and service providers from across the continent to explore next-generation technologies for optimizing production across reservoirs. Mr. Garg will deliver a technical presentation covering optimized PCP rotor sizing, recycle pumps, and casing oil injection to enable controlled sand production, wormhole development, and sustained recovery from legacy pools.

Aurrin Ventures' Create & Connect

April 29th - Calgary, Alberta.

Mr. Garg has been invited to serve on the judging panel for the Energy Pitch Competition at Aurrin Ventures' Energy Industry Night in Calgary where six early-stage founders will pitch their ventures live before a panel of experienced founders. Prospera is proud to stand alongside a respected group of Calgary leaders in supporting emerging entrepreneurs and contributing to the local community shaping the future of the energy industry.

Illuminate: Champions for Change

April 30th - Vancouver, British Columbia

Prospera Energy is proud to serve as a sponsor of Champions for Change, a Vancouver-based fundraising event hosted by the Stigma-Free Mental Health Society, which works to improve mental health and strengthen communities. Prospera's support of Illuminate reflects the Company's belief that sustainable operational performance and the mental wellbeing of the people who deliver it are inseparable, as well as its commitment to backing organizations doing the frontline work of strengthening community resilience with a specific focus on supporting rural oilfield communities.

APEGA Webinar

June 16th - Calgary, Alberta

Mr. Garg has been invited by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) to deliver a featured webinar on developing the next generation of energy leaders. The session opens with a premise that captures the core of Prospera's operating philosophy: the most effective energy executives are those who can fluently speak multiple languages - the language of reservoirs, the language of returns, and the language of raising capital. The session will explore holistic project evaluation, prioritization against the true cost of capital, quantifying and mitigating operational and timeline risk, integrating creative financing structures to unlock value in challenging markets, and bridging the gap between the field, technical teams, and the boardroom. Being selected by Alberta's engineering regulator to speak on leadership development is a meaningful form of industry recognition. Prospera views this invitation as external validation that the Company's path, and the lessons embedded in it, are a relevant model for how the next generation of Alberta energy leaders can combine engineering rigour with financial acumen to build durable businesses.

Orphan & Idle Wells

June 24th - 25th - Houston, Texas

Prospera CEO Shubham Garg has been invited to present at Orphan & Idle Wells 2026, a two-day conference focused on innovative solutions, safety practices, and sustainable strategies for managing idle and orphaned oil and gas wells across North America. The presentation will demonstrate how thick, high-quality heavy oil reservoirs with strong porosity and permeability can be successfully reactivated through existing idle vertical wellbores, how early cash flow from reactivated wells can fund secondary and tertiary recovery strategies to maximize long-term field value, and the role of strategic partnerships with service providers, landowners, and regulators in strengthening project economics and operational success. Speaking at Orphan & Idle Wells 2026 positions Prospera's reactivation thesis directly in front of North American operators, regulators, technology providers, and capital allocators focused on one of the most pressing liability challenges in the oil and gas industry and reframes Prospera's approach as a replicable value-creation model in a sector otherwise focused on permanent abandonment.

EnerCom Denve

August 17th - 19th - Denver, Colorado

Prospera will present at the 31st annual EnerCom Denver, the largest independent investor conference for the global oil and gas industry. EnerCom Denver annually hosts more than 1,000 attendees - including institutional investors, family offices, private equity funds, research analysts, and high-net-worth investors, alongside presentations from over 70 public and private energy companies spanning upstream, oilfield services, midstream, royalty, and energy transition.

Management Commentary

"The breadth of forums inviting Prospera to participate - from institutional investor conferences to technical presentations to APEGA's leadership programming - is an external signal of what we've been building internally," said Mr. Garg. "Recognition from the engineering community, the capital markets community, and our industry peers validates that disciplined heavy oil reactivation, executed with technical rigour and financial discipline, is a differentiated strategy at this stage of the cycle. Each of these engagements is an opportunity to bring that message to a new audience."

Shares-for-Debt

The Company has entered into settlement agreements with a total of five arm's length vendors, representing an aggregate of $170,476.02 to be satisfied through the issuance of 4,100,306 common shares.

The settlements are structured as follows:

Two vendors have agreed to settle a total of $30,188.54 of trades payable through the issuance of 603,771 common shares at a deemed price of $0.050 per share.

One vendor has agreed to settle a total of $3,834.76 of trades payable through the issuance of 85,217 common shares at a deemed price of $0.045 per share.

One vendor has agreed to settle a total of $113,389.92 of interest payable through the issuance of 2,834,748 common shares at a deemed price of $0.040 per share.

One vendor has agreed to settle a total of $23,062.80 of trades payable through the issuance of 576,570 common shares at a deemed price of $0.040 per share.

All shares issued pursuant to the settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The transactions are subject to TSXV acceptance.

Shares for Debt Update

Prospera announces an update to its previously announced shares-for-debt settlements originally disclosed on December 12th, 2025, and January 19th, 2026. The Company has entered into settlement agreements with a total of six arm's length vendors, representing an aggregate of $393,036.77 in outstanding trade payables, to be satisfied through the issuance of 7,810,080 common shares. The settlements are structured as follows:

One vendor has agreed to settle a total of $12,532.77 through the issuance of 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.063 per share.

Five vendors have agreed to settle a total of $380,504.00 through the issuance of 7,610,080 common shares at a deemed price of $0.050 per share.

All shares issued pursuant to the settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The transactions have been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian energy company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Prospera is dedicated to optimizing recovery from legacy fields using environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. The company's core properties are strategically located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including Cuthbert, Luseland, Hearts Hill, and Brooks. Prospera Energy Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEI and the U.S. OTC Market under GXRFF.

Prospera reports gross production at the first point of sale, excluding gas used in operations and volumes from partners in arrears, even if cash proceeds are received. Gross production represents Prospera's working interest before royalties, while net production reflects its working interest after royalty deductions. These definitions align with ASC 51-324 to ensure consistency and transparency in reporting.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293323

Source: Prospera Energy Inc.