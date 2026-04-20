Eight AI applications engineered for asset reliability, operational performance, and emissions obligations

SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI platforms, today announced eight new industrial AI applications purpose-built for energy operators, marking the most targeted expansion of IRIS Foundry into the energy sector to date.

Unlike generic asset management software, these applications are engineered around the specific failure modes, process dynamics, and regulatory obligations of energy and resources operations compressor surge, heat exchanger fouling, pipeline integrity degradation, refinery unit yield loss, and the growing compliance burden of EU methane regulation and emissions reporting. By combining SymphonyAI's deep industrial ontology with IRIS Foundry's ability to unify IT, OT, and IoT data from historians, SCADA systems, inspection databases, and enterprise platforms into a single governed intelligence layer, the new suite delivers causal AI at the point where energy operators lose the most uptime, margin, and safety headroom.

Eight New Applications for Energy Operations

Rotating Equipment Health Failure Prediction: Agentic AI for continuous health monitoring of compressors, pumps, turbines, and motors across energy operations. Deploys specialized agents for anomaly detection, remaining-useful-life modeling, and maintenance workflow automation predicting failures up to 30 days in advance and triggering work orders before unplanned shutdowns occur.

Agentic AI for continuous health monitoring of compressors, pumps, turbines, and motors across energy operations. Deploys specialized agents for anomaly detection, remaining-useful-life modeling, and maintenance workflow automation predicting failures up to 30 days in advance and triggering work orders before unplanned shutdowns occur. Asset Integrity Inspection Intelligence: AI-powered integrity management for pressure vessels, piping, storage tanks, and structural components. Combines inspection history, corrosion modeling, and process condition data with risk-based inspection frameworks to prioritize inspection workloads, predict degradation rates, and extend run lengths safely replacing calendar-based schedules with condition-driven intelligence aligned to API 580/581.

AI-powered integrity management for pressure vessels, piping, storage tanks, and structural components. Combines inspection history, corrosion modeling, and process condition data with risk-based inspection frameworks to prioritize inspection workloads, predict degradation rates, and extend run lengths safely replacing calendar-based schedules with condition-driven intelligence aligned to API 580/581. Heat Exchanger Network Fouling Monitor: Real-time fouling detection and cleaning schedule optimization for heat exchanger networks in refineries and gas processing plants. Models heat transfer degradation against baseline performance, predicts time-to-clean thresholds, and optimizes cleaning events against production plans reducing energy waste, extending run length, and preventing fouling-induced process upsets.

Real-time fouling detection and cleaning schedule optimization for heat exchanger networks in refineries and gas processing plants. Models heat transfer degradation against baseline performance, predicts time-to-clean thresholds, and optimizes cleaning events against production plans reducing energy waste, extending run length, and preventing fouling-induced process upsets. Refinery Yield Margin Optimizer: Ensemble AI for real-time crude slate optimization, unit yield modeling, and margin maximization across distillation, cracking, and treating units. Delivers transparent, operator-ready recommendations with full model interpretability showing not just what to change but why with override capability and complete audit trails for every AI-generated decision.

Ensemble AI for real-time crude slate optimization, unit yield modeling, and margin maximization across distillation, cracking, and treating units. Delivers transparent, operator-ready recommendations with full model interpretability showing not just what to change but why with override capability and complete audit trails for every AI-generated decision. Real-Time Operations Center P&ID Intelligence: Unified operations monitoring platform combining live SCADA/DCS data with interactive P&ID overlays, AI-generated alarm rationalization, and an integrated operations assistant. Operators see real-time process conditions directly on engineering diagrams, receive contextual guidance on deviations, and access remote expert support reducing response time to process upsets and eliminating context-switching between HMI screens and documentation.

Unified operations monitoring platform combining live SCADA/DCS data with interactive P&ID overlays, AI-generated alarm rationalization, and an integrated operations assistant. Operators see real-time process conditions directly on engineering diagrams, receive contextual guidance on deviations, and access remote expert support reducing response time to process upsets and eliminating context-switching between HMI screens and documentation. Turnaround Outage Planning Intelligence: AI-driven planning and execution management for planned turnarounds, shutdowns, and outages. Integrates work scope, inspection findings, critical path scheduling, contractor management, and materials availability to compress turnaround duration, control cost overruns, and ensure safe return-to-service. Addresses the highest-cost, highest-risk planned event in energy operations.

AI-driven planning and execution management for planned turnarounds, shutdowns, and outages. Integrates work scope, inspection findings, critical path scheduling, contractor management, and materials availability to compress turnaround duration, control cost overruns, and ensure safe return-to-service. Addresses the highest-cost, highest-risk planned event in energy operations. Flare Fugitive Emissions Intelligence: Real-time monitoring and AI-driven reduction of flaring events, fugitive methane emissions, and VOC releases across production, processing, and refining operations. Detects abnormal flaring conditions, identifies root causes, and recommends operational changes to minimize environmental impact and regulatory exposure with automated reporting aligned to EU ETS, EU Methane Regulation, and IED requirements.

Real-time monitoring and AI-driven reduction of flaring events, fugitive methane emissions, and VOC releases across production, processing, and refining operations. Detects abnormal flaring conditions, identifies root causes, and recommends operational changes to minimize environmental impact and regulatory exposure with automated reporting aligned to EU ETS, EU Methane Regulation, and IED requirements. Pipeline Integrity Leak Detection: Continuous AI monitoring of pipeline networks for leak detection, corrosion progression, and pressure anomalies combining flow balancing, acoustic sensing data, and inline inspection records. Locates anomalies to within meters, distinguishes product losses from measurement noise, and integrates with GIS mapping to guide rapid field response across gathering lines, transmission pipelines, and distribution networks.

Why This Matters: Energy Facilities Operate at a Different Level of Asset Consequence

In the energy industry, the consequences of asset failure are categorically different from most industrial environments. A compressor failure on a gas processing platform, a fouled heat exchanger network in a refinery, an undetected pipeline leak, or an unplanned turnaround extension each carries safety, environmental, and financial consequences that demand a level of predictive intelligence generic industrial AI cannot provide. These applications were built around that reality.

In energy operations, process conditions and asset health are inseparable. A compressor handling a richer gas composition, a heat exchanger processing a heavier crude, a pipeline operating at elevated pressure during peak demand each legitimately changes the asset's behavior and failure probability. Generic predictive maintenance tools trained on manufacturing data cannot interpret these relationships. IRIS Foundry's industrial ontology understands the physics of energy operations, enabling the platform to separate genuine deterioration from normal operating variation and direct maintenance resources where they prevent the most consequential failures.

Built for the Data Complexity of Energy

Energy facilities generate asset and process data across fundamentally incompatible systems: OSIsoft PI historians, SCADA platforms, inspection management databases, maintenance systems, laboratory information systems, and enterprise ERP platforms. IRIS Foundry unifies these data streams into a single, governed intelligence layer without requiring operators to replace existing infrastructure. Applications deploy on top of this unified foundation, combining real-time sensor intelligence with asset history, inspection records, and operational context to generate insights that are simultaneously actionable in the control room and reportable to the boardroom and regulators.

The result is an operational intelligence capability that scales from a single refinery unit to multi-site global portfolios, adapts to existing infrastructure, and delivers measurable Return on Intelligence in weeks rather than months.

Built for Production on Microsoft Azure

Developed using IRIS Forge, SymphonyAI's AI-based code generation solution, these applications integrate Microsoft Foundry, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Edge Runtime, and more to address the highest-value bottlenecks across energy and resources operations.

Built on Azure for speed, scale, and security to handle the massive data volumes generated by energy facilities, the applications utilize a robust Azure-native architecture:

Real-Time Intelligence: Leveraging Azure IoT Operations, the applications process critical data close to the source, enabling low-latency decision-making essential for critical real-time decision making of continuous processes.

Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Built on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and Azure Data Lake, the suite scales from a single unit to multi-site global deployments with high availability.

Uncompromising Security: The platform utilizes Microsoft Entra and Azure Key Vault to ensure sensitive proprietary production formulas and operational data remain secure.

Beyond operations data, IRIS Foundry integrates with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration enables Live Industrial copilots inside Teams, allowing plant managers and operators to query production status, receive alerts on anomalies, and collaborate on root-cause analysis without leaving their collaboration platform democratizing access to high-value industrial insights.

Executive Perspectives

"Energy operators are managing some of the most consequence-critical assets in industry equipment where a missed failure signal doesn't just mean lost production, it means a safety event, an environmental incident, or a regulatory action. These applications were engineered for that level of stakes. They combine deep domain models of how energy assets actually degrade with the causal reasoning needed to distinguish a genuine warning from noise and they do it in the operational context of each specific asset, not against a generic baseline. This is industrial AI built the way each asset-intensive industry needs- Prateek Kathpal, President of Industrial, SymphonyAI

"The energy transition is accelerating the data challenge for energy operators. They are managing legacy infrastructure and new digital assets simultaneously, under tightening emissions regulations, with workforces that are getting leaner. IRIS Foundry gives operators the intelligence layer that connects those worlds from the sensor on a 30-year-old compressor to the emissions report on the CEO's desk and does it without requiring them to rip and replace the infrastructure they've spent decades building." - Kumar Abhimanyu, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, SymphonyAI

"Energy operators manage assets where reliability, safety, and emissions performance are inseparable, and generic AI simply doesn't meet that bar," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy Resources Industry at Microsoft." SymphonyAI's purpose-built applications on the Microsoft platform are helping energy operators turn complex operational data into actionable intelligence improving asset reliability, operational performance, and regulatory readiness at scale."

Available at Hannover Messe 2026

Energy operators attending Hannover Messe 2026 can experience the full suite firsthand at the SymphonyAI booth. Live demonstrations will showcase rotating equipment failure prediction, refinery yield optimization, real-time P&ID intelligence, and flare emissions monitoring across the energy value chain.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers vertical AI platforms that automate real business operations from retail merchandising and financial crime prevention to predictive equipment maintenance and IT service management. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprises worldwide, our AI platforms are pre-trained on industry ontologies and workflows and can reason, decide, and act inside business operations at scale. This enables deployment and real outcomes in weeks including up to $200M in incremental retail profit, ~70% reduction in banking false positives, and 20% lower manufacturing downtime. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

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