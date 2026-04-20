AlUla Development Company Commences Construction on NUMAJ, Marking a New Phase of AlUla's Development

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials, marking the transition of AlUla Development Company into the execution phase and bringing AlUla's vision to life through tangible developments that meet the highest global standards.

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, today announced the commencement of construction on NUMAJ, Autograph Collection, marking a key milestone in the delivery of its development pipeline and AlUla's continued transformation.

The milestone was marked during a site visit attended by John Pagano, Managing Director of UDC and Abeer AlAkel, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), as well as other senior leadership representatives.

John Pagano, Managing Director of UDC, said: "NUMAJ marks a clear step forward in our delivery agenda. As we move into construction, our focus is on executing high-quality, investment-ready developments that strengthen AlUla's positioning, while shaping distinctive hospitality experiences that enhance its long-term appeal as a global destination and a vibrant community."

The start of construction signals the transition of NUMAJ from concept to execution, further reinforcing UDC's role as the development and investment engine driving AlUla's masterplan into tangible, world-class assets, in close collaboration with RCU.

NUMAJ, a 250-key hotel expected to open in 2027, is being developed by AlUla Development Company and will be operated by Marriott International under the Autograph Collection Hotels brand. Designed by GioForma, the architects behind the iconic Maraya, the project draws inspiration from AlUla's natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and celestial history. The name "NUMAJ" is derived from the star system Nu Ursae Majoris, historically associated with AlUla as a guiding reference for ancient travelers. This narrative is reflected in a design concept rooted in discovery, light, and a deep connection to the land.

The development will offer a curated hospitality experience that blends refined resort living with immersive cultural and lifestyle elements. Guests will experience thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect AlUla's identity, alongside a range of amenities including five dining venues, wellness facilities, and integrated business and leisure offerings.

Designed with sustainability at its core, NUMAJ is targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating environmentally responsible practices such as greywater reuse for irrigation, locally sourced materials, UV-resistant glazing, water-efficient landscaping, and energy-conscious lighting aligned with AlUla's Dark Sky policy.

NUMAJ forms part of UDC's growing portfolio of developments shaping AlUla into a global destination to visit, live, and invest in. Through its projects, UDC contributes to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enabling sustainable tourism, unlocking investment opportunities, and supporting economic diversification.

For more information, please visit:

UDC website: udc.sa

UDC X: @UDC_SA

Instagram: @udc_sa

LinkedIn

ABOUT ALULA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

AlUla Development Company is a Public Investment Fund company, whose vision is aligned with the Saudi leadership's Vision 2030. It was announced in 2023 to support the development of AlUla, while preserving its natural environment, heritage, and culture. By developing a world-class portfolio of real estate, residential and hospitality assets, in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla and private sector entities, AlUla Development Company will support tourism and entertainment growth.

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