BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 20 April 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 163,891,520 Ordinary Shares of 1 cent each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 20 April 2026, the Company held 77,931,281 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 163,891,520 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Lucy Dina

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 5324

Date: 20 April 2026