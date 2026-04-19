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WKN: A14UY4 | ISIN: US89055F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 28T
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 09:31
324,40 Euro
-7,00 % -24,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPBUILD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPBUILD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
430,00460,0009:09
0,0000,00007:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QXO
QXO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QXO INC25,015+3,18 %
TOPBUILD CORP324,40-7,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.