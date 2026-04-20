The LYCRA Company, a global leader in fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, today announced the global launch of LYCRA ANTISTATIC fiber for workwear and personal protective equipment at Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, one of Europe's leading international trade fairs for technical textiles, taking place April 2124, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420178582/en/

The LYCRA Company introduces LYCRA ANTISTATIC fiber at Techtextil, April 21-24. Designed to meet the growing demand for workwear and PPE that combine stretch comfort and anti-static performance, this innovative fiber is engineered with proprietary additives integrated directly into the fiber structure.

Designed to address the growing demand for anti-static performance without compromising comfort, LYCRA ANTISTATIC fiber is engineered with proprietary additives integrated directly into the fiber structure. This approach delivers inherent anti-static properties alongside the stretch and recovery performance for which the LYCRA brand is known.

Across a wide range of industrial environments-from petrochemicals and electronics to pharmaceuticals, medicine, and aerospace-static electricity can pose serious challenges, including electrostatic discharge risks, wearer discomfort, and dust attraction. Anti-static garments help dissipate static charge, reducing the likelihood of discharge and supporting compliance with industry standards. When integrated into appropriate textile systems, fabrics incorporating LYCRA ANTISTATIC fiber can support qualification to recognized anti-static standards such as EN 1149 and IEC 61340, depending on fabric design and testing.

"Professional workwear and protective apparel must perform reliably every day, in demanding conditions," said Marc Souto, West South Europe area sales manager, The LYCRA Company. "By combining anti-static functionality with the comfort, fit and freedom of movement provided by LYCRA fiber, we help enable garments that workers are more willing to wear day after day."

LYCRA ANTISTATIC fiber is designed as a drop-in elastane solution for knit fabrics, allowing mills and manufacturers to integrate anti-static functionality without altering established processing methods. It is available in multiple decitex options to support a broad range of fabric constructions and garment types, including base layers, tops, bottoms, overalls, jackets, and vests.

At Techtextil, The LYCRA Company will showcase fibers essential to worker comfort, including solutions that are part of the company's FIBERS THATWORK portfolio:

LYCRA T400 fiber withstands industrial laundering and provides durable stretch and recovery for the garment's lifespan

withstands industrial laundering and provides durable stretch and recovery for the garment's lifespan COOLMAX EcoMade fiber made from 100 percent recycled polyester, this fiber helps keep workers cool and dry on the job

made from 100 percent recycled polyester, this fiber helps keep workers cool and dry on the job THERMOLITE fibers and insulations deliver lightweight warmth

Discover more durable and sustainable workwear innovations at Techtextil, Hall 9.0, stand B70, or visit this website.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX and THERMOLITE are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420178582/en/

Contacts:

Izaskun Hernanz

Izaskun.Hernanz@lycra.com