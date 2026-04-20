ILOS Projects ("ILOS"), a Pan-European Independent Power Producer (IPP) supported by BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (BNPP AM Alts), today announced the successful upsizing of its structured credit facility with EIG, a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, and La Caisse, a global investment group, for a total of €450 million.

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ILOS Solarpark, Source: ILOS

The increased commitment builds on deployment under the initial €250 million tranche provided by EIG and reflects continued investor support for ILOS's platform, portfolio quality, and execution capabilities. The expanded facility will support ILOS' plans to develop and operate more than 2 GW of solar and battery storage capacity across Europe by 2028.

Intended to provide flexible capital for construction equity and the acquisition of ready-to-build assets, the facility is expected to enable ILOS to advance its growth as a Pan-European IPP. ILOS will continue to focus on core markets, including Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany.

"ILOS has delivered significant growth since inception, and this facility increase is a testament to the strength of our platform and strategy," said Sascha Klos, Chief Commercial Officer at ILOS. "We are proud to extend our relationship with EIG while welcoming La Caisse as a new partner as we continue to scale our portfolio and strengthen our position as a leading European IPP."

"ILOS has built a platform with a clear focus on disciplined development and execution across key European power markets," said Rob Johnson, Managing Director of EIG and President CIO, EIG Credit Management. "The upsizing of this facility reflects the progress the team has made deploying capital under the initial tranche and our continued confidence in ILOS' strategy, asset base, and management team. This investment is consistent with EIG's approach seeking to support scalable renewable energy platforms that we believe are well positioned to meet Europe's growing demand for reliable power infrastructure."

"This transaction reflects our confidence in the quality of ILOS's platform and aligns with our focus on high-quality renewable power assets across Europe," added Jérôme Marquis, Managing Director and Head of Private Credit, La Caisse. "By supporting the expansion of solar capacity amid rising energy demand, we are directing capital toward essential infrastructure, alongside partners with a strong track record."

A&O Shearman served as legal advisor and Akereos Capital as structurer and exclusive debt advisor to ILOS, while Milbank acted as legal advisor to EIG and La Caisse.

About ILOS

ILOS is an emerging Independent Power Producer (IPP) dedicated to accelerating the transition towards a low-carbon energy system through the development, construction, and operation of photovoltaic projects across Europe. As a strategic platform of BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts, a global leader in alternative investments with €300 billion of assets under management, and Europe's leading alternatives asset manager with a strong track record in infrastructure investment and a 60% majority shareholder in ILOS, the company benefits from long-term capital, deep sector expertise, and a disciplined investment approach.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.4 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2025. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 43-year history, EIG has committed over $53.4 billion to the energy sector through 425 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

About La Caisse

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

For EIG:

FGS Global

Kelly Kimberly Brandon Messina

+1 212-687-8080

EIG@fgsglobal.com

For ILOS:

Thao Vo

vo@ilos-energy.com

For La Caisse:

Conrad Harrington

+ 1 514 847-5493

medias@lacaisse.com