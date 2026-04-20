LG Innotek to Supply Cutting-Edge Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module to a leading European automotive parts company

Order value of approximately USD 68M with mass production to begin in 2027

Offering data transmission speed three times faster, with no speed degradation even with multiple devices connected simultaneously

Changing perception of car considered as 'a second living space'…Trend enhancing growth of Automotive Wi-Fi market, expected to grow 9.6% annually

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on the 20th of this month that it will supply its Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module, featuring cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology, to a leading European automotive parts company.

The order is worth approximately USD 68M. Mass production of the module will begin in 2027. LG Innotek's Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module will be integrated into Audio, Video, and Navigation(AVN) systems, which will then be delivered to the global OEM customer.

By commercializing its first Automotive Wi-Fi 7 communication module from 2005, LG Innotek expects to cement its leading position in the global automotive connectivity solution market.

LG Innotek's Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module supports an ultra-wide bandwidth of 320MHz, doubling the bandwidth per channel (width of the path radio waves travel) compared to existing Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) modules. Consequently, data throughput and transmission speeds are three times faster than before. The module is also equipped with 4K-QAM technology which increases the data processing quantity by 20%.

Furthermore, LG Innotek designed the module to support up to two antennas by applying Multiple-Input Multiple-Output(MIMO) technology which helps significantly reduce signal loss. A single antenna might miss some signals while handling data transmission, whereas if there is another supplementary antenna, all those missed signals can be covered. This is the reason why several devices, connected at the same time in the same vehicle, can transmit and receive large amounts of data using ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi without experiencing any interruption or latency.

LG Innotek's Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module incorporates over 150 components, including a Qualcomm communication chip, RF circuitry, and antennas. The module is also compact and slim, measuring about one-sixth the size of a credit card.

In addition, the new module can withstand extreme external temperatures ranging from -40°C to 105°C (-40°F to 221°F). It also resists deformation even when exposed to the heat generated by transmitting large amounts of data or the cold when parked outdoors for extended periods in the dead of winter. This is because it was developed with a larger surface area at the circuit-bonding points, allowing it to withstand repeated contraction and expansion.

LG Innotek is also actively promoting the Automotive Wi-Fi 7 Communication Module for European and Japanese OEM customers.

AVN system will not be the exclusive application of the module. LG Innotek is indeed planning to expand the product's application area to RSE(Rear Seat Entertainment) systems, TCU (Telematics Control Unit) and DCU (Domain Control Unit).

LG Innotek is thus accelerating the expansion of its global market share with automotive connectivity solutions that deliver differentiated customer value, including not only its new automotive Wi-Fi 7 module but also the 5G-V2X Communication Module, 5G-NAD Communication Module, and Automotive AP Module.

Moon Hyuksoo, CEO of LG Innotek stated, "Growth is expected to gain further momentum, driven by Mobility Solution revenue, which is projected to grow by an average of 20% annually for the foreseeable future, particularly as sales of automotive AP modules begin in earnest in the fourth quarter of this year. LG Innotek will continue to lead the market by introducing innovative solutions that deliver differentiated driving experiences."

[Glossary] Automotive Wi-Fi communication module:

This is a short-range wireless communication component that connects the infotainment(IVI: In-Vehicle Infotainment) system, which controls vehicle operation information and multimedia content, to internal smart devices and external routers. It is primarily installed in the front AVN(Audio Video Navigation) system and rear seat displays. With this Wi-Fi module, all passengers can use video conferencing services, stream videos, listen to music, and more without worrying about data consumption or smartphone tethering.

As cars evolve beyond mere transportation into a "second living space," the automotive Wi-Fi communication module is gaining attention as a core electronic component for the connected car and autonomous driving era.

[Glossary] QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation)

QAM refers to a method of transmitting data by embedding it in wireless signals. The higher the QAM level, the more data can be transmitted at once. Wi-Fi 7 supports 4,096 (4K) QAM, which is four times higher than the previous generation.

[Reference] Global In-Vehicle Wi-Fi Market Size

According to Global Market Insights (GMI), the global in-vehicle Wi-Fi market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, expanding from USD 20.9 billion in 2025 to USD 47.7 billion by 2035. In line with this market trend, global automakers are increasingly launching new vehicles equipped with Wi-Fi communication modules as a standard feature.

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