Lexar expands SILVER PLUS series with new 2TB microSDXC UHS-I card delivering industry-leading read speeds and higher capacity

Building on the previous success of the SILVER PLUS series as DJI's recommended microSD cards, the new capacity version brings higher capacity and better speeds and provides more options to be used with DJI models

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announces the expansion of its popular Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS range as it adds the 2TB microSDXC UHS-I Card version, bringing a new class-leading, high-capacity option for SILVER PLUS users. The Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 521GB, 1TB and the new 2TB version from €20.23 from Amazon.

Building on the range's success as DJI's recommended microSD cards, the new 2TB card offers creators greater flexibility with a broader range of capacities to suit different shooting needs, from casual capture to professional workflows. Providing both speed and reliability, the new 2TB model delivers the fastest read speeds in its class, offering up to 245% faster performance than standard UHS-I microSD cards.

As devices increasingly rely on fast flash memory, Lexar has engineered the latest 2TB addition to the SILVER PLUS range with speed at its core. Making it the fastest 2TB UHS-I microSD card in the industry, it delivers impressive read/write speeds of up to 255MB/s and 180MB/s. This performance enables seamless Full HD and 4K video recording, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted capture for videographers and gamers alike, Lexar will continue working closely with major host device brands to deliver even greater performance and expanded storage options.

The Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is available in capacities from 64GB up to 2TB, providing scalable storage options for DJI users and creators using comparable high-resolution recording devices. The 1TB offers read/write speeds of up to 205MB/s and 150MB/s with lower capacity options the 64GB providing up to 205MB/s read speeds and up to 100MB/s write speeds. When paired with the Lexar RW360 (for 2TB) and RW310 (for 64GB-1TB) reader, users can fully unlock the ranges rapid read speeds, dramatically reducing transfer times for large files.

Rated V30, the card is built to support burst mode photography without dropped frames and to deliver stutter free video recording up to 4K 60FPS Ultra HD, making it an ideal choice for high performance mobile workflows.

Able to deliver up to 2TB of fast, reliable, and durable storage with the largest capacity option, the card is ideal for drones, action cameras, handheld consoles, and a wide range of mobile devices. As the official DJI's recommended microSD cards, it is the ideal partner to the latest models that have been launched recently. It is also compatible with popular models from Insta360, GoPro, Nintendo Switch, and Steam Deck. With options to suit all and up to an expansive 2TB capacity, users can download the largest game titles, record extended 4K footage, and store entire libraries of burst photos quickly and with ease.

Built for durability, the card is rated IPX7 waterproof and engineered to withstand the demands of real-world use. It is wearproof, temperature-proof, X-ray-proof, vibration-resistant, magnetic-proof, shockproof, and drop-proof, giving users the confidence to take it anywhere for photography, gaming, and content creation without hesitation. The Lexar Recovery Tool, available for download from lexar.com, helps retrieve files that may have been accidentally deleted, and the card is backed by a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.

The Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card is available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 521GB, 1TB from €20.23 from Amazon.

*Based on internal testing. 255MB/s max read speed when paired with the RW360 card reader (sold separately).

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio-from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage-continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

For more information, please visit lexar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Linkedin.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959189/image_5029542_29226743.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498763/5922606/Lexar_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexar-expands-silver-plus-series-with-new-2tb-microsdxc-uhs-i-card-delivering-industry-leading-read-speeds-and-higher-capacity-302746753.html