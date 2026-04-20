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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Rosiwit Technology: Rosiwit Showcases Sustainable Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Rosiwit, a provider of intelligent cleaning solutions for industrial environments, presented its latest developments in sustainability-driven cleaning technologies and cybersecurity-focused system upgrades. Visitors can find Rosiwit at Hall 7, Stand 7-424.

Sustainability at the Core

During the event, the company delivered a thematic presentation centered on three areas: environmental responsibility, management efficiency, and employee health and safety. According to Rosiwit, its approach emphasizes mechanical cleaning over chemical dependency, aiming to reduce 30-50% water consumption and minimize the use of cleaning agents. The company stated that optimized down pressure cleaning systems can help improve resource efficiency while maintaining consistent cleaning performance.

Driving ESG Through Technology

Rosiwit also highlighted how its hardware design and navigation technologies support broader ESG objectives, including reduced environmental impact, improved operational productivity, and enhanced workplace safety. By automating repetitive and potentially hazardous tasks, the company aims to lower labor intensity while contributing to safer working conditions.

Advanced Cybersecurity for Industrial Robotics

In addition, Rosiwit introduced customized cybersecurity services for its flagship cleaning robots, Skywalker GT and Titan 810. The company said the offering is designed to strengthen system resilience in industrial settings through several key features, including risk hardening to reduce vulnerabilities, active protection to support continuous operations, rapid mitigation capabilities, and enhanced system visibility for auditing and analysis.

Meeting the Demand for Secure Automation

The cybersecurity enhancements reflect growing industry demand for secure automation solutions, particularly in large-scale and complex facilities where operational continuity is critical.

Focused on Industrial Applications

Rosiwit noted that its core focus remains on industrial application scenarios, such as manufacturing and logistics environments, where cleaning requirements are more demanding. The company aims to differentiate itself by combining intelligent automation, sustainability considerations, and system-level reliability tailored to these use cases.

Discover more about Rosiwit's solutions:
Website: rosiwit.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/91186657

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959303/WechatIMG80.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rosiwit-showcases-sustainable-innovation-at-interclean-amsterdam-2026-302746861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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