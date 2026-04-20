Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs 7-year lease agreement for approx. 1,400 square meters in Helsingborg

SLP has signed a lease agreement for 1,360 square meters in the property Briljanten 4. The property, which covers 4,555 square meters, is thus fully leased. The lease agreement runs from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2033 with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 1.3 million.

"We are pleased to be able to complete another lease and at the same time reach full occupancy in yet another property. This shows continued strong demand for our strategically located logistics properties and our ability to create long-term cash flows," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

For further information, please contact:

Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,600,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.