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WKN: A3DH32 | ISIN: SE0017565476 | Ticker-Symbol: H45
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 08:13
3,765 Euro
+3,58 % +0,130
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH LOGISTIC PROPERTY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7003,83010:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP signs 7-year lease agreement for approx. 1,400 square meters in Helsingborg

SLP has signed a lease agreement for 1,360 square meters in the property Briljanten 4. The property, which covers 4,555 square meters, is thus fully leased. The lease agreement runs from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2033 with an annual rental value of approximately SEK 1.3 million.

"We are pleased to be able to complete another lease and at the same time reach full occupancy in yet another property. This shows continued strong demand for our strategically located logistics properties and our ability to create long-term cash flows," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

For further information, please contact:
Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57

About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,600,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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