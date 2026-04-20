Qt Group Oyj: Insider Information: Qt Group Launches Operational Reorganization to Improve Efficiency

Qt Group Plc | Inside Information | April 20, 2026 at 9:00 am EEST

Qt Group Oyj announces plans for a broad reorganization of its operations. The objective of the reorganization is to improve the Company's operational efficiency, respond to the changed market environment, and fully leverage synergies arising from acquisitions. The reorganization is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately EUR 20 million, which are expected to be fully realized during 2027. The realization and timing of the savings depend on the final scope and implementation of the reorganization.

Potential personnel impacts

The Company estimates that the planned measures may result in the termination of up to a maximum of 200 positions globally. Any potential personnel reductions will be implemented in accordance with the procedures required under the applicable legislation of each country.

The Company will primarily explore opportunities for internal redeployment.

The company will begin statutory change negotiations in Finland on 27 April 2026. According to the company's preliminary estimate, the negotiations will last six weeks, unless otherwise agreed during the negotiations. In Finland, all employees and all of the company's offices are within the scope of the change negotiations. The company estimates that the planned measures may result in the termination of employment of up to 80 employees in Finland.

Objectives of the potential measures: a more agile and clearer organization

The planned measures aim to simplify decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen the Company's ability to execute its strategy in a changing market environment. The reorganization will support the Company's long-term profitability and growth objectives.

Further information:

Juha Varelius, President and CEO, +358 9 8861 8040

About Qt Group

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company, trusted by industry leaders and over 1.5 million developers worldwide to create applications and smart devices that users love. We help our customers increase productivity through the entire product development journey: from UI design to software development, optimizing embedded systems, and quality management. Our customers are in more than 70 different industries in over 180 countries. Qt Group employs some 1100 people, and its net sales in 2025 were 216.3 MEUR. To learn more, visit www.qt.io.