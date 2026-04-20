Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Pavillion Mortgages 2026-1 PLC Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727310 -- thereof) Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727401 -- thereof) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727583 -- thereof) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727666 -- thereof) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727740 -- thereof) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279727823 -- thereof) Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279728128 -- thereof) Class G Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3279728474 -- thereof) Class Z Floating Rate Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3279728557 -- of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class VRR Notes due 25/05/2076; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3279728714 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Emirate of Abu Dhabi 4.625% Notes due 20/04/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3350938109 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) 4.625% Notes due 20/04/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like US29135LAZ31 -- securities USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)