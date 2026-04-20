Localized distribution-level projects can cut out-of-state energy imports by 13% while providing a faster alternative to delayed transmission-scale infrastructure, said a report by Pathfinder Communications. USA alifornia's energy transition is currently held back by transmission constraints, but a growing body of data suggests the solution lies in the distribution grid level. While over 98% of active projects in the state's interconnection queue face significant delays, the "middle mile" of community-scale solar and storage offers a faster path to decarbonization. A report by Pathfinder Communications, ...

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