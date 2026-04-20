The new inverter is designed around standardized 5 MW and 5.5 MW PV sub-arrays with the aim to reduce balance-of-system costs. It features a maximum efficiency of 99.0% and a high-voltage architecture of up to 1,600 Vdc and 1,000 Vac.Chinese power transformer manufacturer TBEA unveiled a 500 kW string inverter for utility-scale solar bases and integrated solar-plus-storage projects. The company said the TS500KTL-HV-C1 inverter is designed around standardized 5 MW and 5.5 MW PV sub-arrays and aims to reduce balance-of-system (BOS) costs while improving grid support capabilities. The new inverter ...

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