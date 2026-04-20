The Chinese manufacturer said its lightweight Light Diamond TOPCon module delivers 560 W at 24.94% efficiency.Chinese solar panel maker JinkoSolar has launched a new lightweight TOPCon solar module for use in residential and commercial applications in buildings with limited load-bearing capacity. "JinkoSolar's 'Light Diamond' lightweight, high-strength modules weigh only 7 kg per square meter, representing a weight reduction of over 40% compared to conventional double-glass modules," the company said in a statement. "The total module weight for a 1 MW project is only 28.6 tons, a reduction ...

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