AMOLED smartphone display shipments are expected to decline sharply in 2026 amid rising memory prices and increasing market uncertainty, according to Omdia's latest OLED Display Market Tracker.

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AMOLED smartphone display shipment

A surge in memory prices since the second half of 2025 has significantly increased component costs for smartphones putting pressure on pricing for new models in 2026. Chinese smartphone brands, whose competitive strength lies in offering a broad portfolio at aggressive price points, are expected to face particular challenges as component costs rise. Concerns that higher prices could dampen demand have already led to many of these vendors to revise their smartphone plans downward.

In contrast, Apple is well positioned to capture additional market share, supported by its stable semiconductor supply chain and higher product margins. A narrowing price gap between Apple and competing devices is expected to support a more aggressive sales strategy in 2026.

Broader macroeconomic factors are also weighing on the market. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and global economic pressures have contributed to rising energy costs and supply chain disruptions. Increases in petrochemical raw materials prices, alongside higher logistics and transportation costs, are further driving up expenses across the value chain and adding to overall market uncertainty.

These dynamics are expected to have a direct impact on the smartphone display market. Omdia forecasts that AMOLED smartphone display shipments in 2026 will fall to 778 million units in 2026, a 7% year-on-year decline. The flexible AMOLED segment is projected to decline for the first time in seven years while rigid AMOLED shipments are expected to contract for a second consecutive year, driven by accelerated migration toward Flexible AMOLED displays.

Brian Huh, Principal Analyst in Omdia's Display research practice, said, "Despite Apple's more aggressive iPhone sales strategy, the global AMOLED display market is expected to decline in 2026 due to weakening demand from Chinese smartphone brands. Paradoxically, softer demand may prompt Chinese AMOLED panel makers to adopt more aggressive pricing strategies to maintain their fab utilization rates."

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Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com