SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070), a retail technology solutions provider, and Rynly, an in-store fulfilment technology specialist, have formed a strategic partnership to connect fulfilment intelligence with store-level execution in response to the growing complexity of omnichannel fulfilment.

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SOLUM and Rynly partnered to integrate fulfilment orchestration with electronic shelf-edge technology (image: SOLUM)

As grocery and convenience retailers accelerate omnichannel fulfilment, in-store teams are increasingly challenged by the need to fulfil growing order volumes at speed, while maintaining accuracy across multiple picking workflows and fulfilment channels.

The partnership brings together Rynly's fulfilment orchestration capabilities with SOLUM's Newton Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) platform, enabling a highly responsive pick-by-light experience at the shelf edge. Powered by the Newton Protocol, SOLUM's Newton ESLs can be updated rapidly, with integrated 7-colour LED indicators providing near-instant visual cues at the shelf edge for fast and intuitive pick execution, while remaining fully integrated into the store environment.

Rynly's platform orchestrates order priorities, optimised pick paths, and task allocation in the background, while SOLUM's Newton ESLs translate this fulfilment intelligence into real-time, shelf-level visual guidance. By turning digital instructions into immediate, intuitive cues, the solution reduces search time, minimises picking errors, and helps store teams process multiple orders more efficiently.

The combined solution is particularly suited to retailers seeking to scale in-store fulfilment without adding operational complexity. By leveraging Newton-based pick-by-light execution, store teams can operate faster and more confidently, even as fulfilment requirements become increasingly complex across click-and-collect, same-day delivery, and third-party marketplace orders.

SOLUM and Rynly will jointly highlight the partnership around the Retail Technology Show (RTS), demonstrating how connected fulfilment intelligence and Newton ESL-driven shelf-edge execution can support scalable, store-level omnichannel operations.

Jonathan Pankethman, Vice President of Global Sales at Rynly, said, "Retailers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that allow store teams to manage growing fulfilment demands with clarity and confidence. Our partnership with SOLUM reflects a shared commitment to working closely with retailers, helping them streamline in-store operations as omnichannel fulfilment continues to scale."

Mark Duckworth, Country Manager UK Ireland at SOLUM, added, "With advanced ESL becoming an increasingly important part of retail digital transformation, we are strengthening our ecosystem to help deliver the most effective solutions for more complex operating environments. Through our partnership with Rynly, we can better support retailers in simplifying in-store picking and responding to growing omnichannel demand."

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com

About Rynly

Rynly is an in-store fulfilment and last-mile orchestration technology provider enabling retailers to consolidate orders, optimise picking workflows and coordinate store-to-customer delivery operations.

Its platform supports efficient in-store picking and fulfilment by helping store teams manage multiple orders with greater accuracy, visibility and operational control across omnichannel environments.

Learn more at www.rynly.com

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Contacts:

SOLUM Europe GmbH

Jiyoo Hwang

Jiyoo.hwang@solum-group.com

Rynly

Jonathan Pankethman

jp@rynly.com