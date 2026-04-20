Exhibition and capsule collection drop at Milan Design Week 2026

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) today announced a collaboration between IQOS the number 1 tobacco heating system1, and Devialet the French acoustic engineering company, launching "Soundsorial Design" at Milan Design Week 2026.

The immersive exhibition is an ethereal landscape of water and light, where sound, movement, and voice become visible across an ever-changing immersive canvas. A space to push experiential boundaries, where visitors are invited to explore their own frequency as sound transforms into sight.The collaboration celebrates self-expression while connecting a community of over 35 million IQOS users who moved away from cigarettes.

Devialet's mission to give sound its rightful place in our lives, achieved through acoustic breakthroughs, meets IQOS's bold spirit of being forever curious the force that pushes the brand to continuously innovate and explore new technologies for a better future. Two precision cultures, one pursuit of excellence.

"In both houses, design is deeply functional and innovation is the foundation. Patents, products and peer standards are the evidence. United by a relentless commitment to push innovation boundaries, Devialet and IQOS' collaboration challenges the status quo while redefining the experiences of tomorrow," said Oggie Kapetanovic, President Heat Not Burn, Philip Morris International.

Brought to life through innovative technology, the 'Soundsorial Design' exhibition becomes a space to push experiential boundaries where Devialet's sound is alive: seen through the movement of its iconic woofers and felt physically through its powerful infrabass inviting us to explore until we find our own frequency and witness the moment when immersive sound transforms into sight.

"Driven by a shared ambition to disrupt industry conventions, IQOS and Devialet have designed a truly 'soundsorial' experience for this exhibition. By bringing Devialet's savoir-faire to the space, we have ensured that sound is no longer just a backdrop-it becomes a physical presence that completes the journey, embodied by the iconic design and performance of the Devialet Phantom Ultimate speaker", emphasized Jacques Demont, Devialet's Chief Executive Officer.

Also unveiled as part of the collaboration is the 'Soundsorial' Limited-Edition Capsule Drop. The unique piece by IQOS and Devialet is a creation born from the collaboration between the two brands, crafted for those who seek an exceptional union. The exclusive set pairs the IQOS ILUMA i PRIME with Devialet's Gemini II earbuds, featuring sound-wave-inspired patterns.

"The sound waves carry a signature rhythm a pattern as unique as a fingerprint. Yet waves also belong to the collective, they are energy moving through space, the invisible currents that bind us to one another. This duality mirrors the spirit of the IQOS and Devialet collaboration. Devialet's sound waves turn emotion into shared experience; IQOS empowers self-expression while connecting a community of over 35 million users2", concluded Oggie Kapetanovic.

'IQOS X Devialet: Soundsorial Design' will be staged at Opificio 31, inside Tortona Rocks, from April 20 to 27 2026, from 10:00 to 21:00 CEST each day.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: IQOS is not risk-free and provides nicotine, which is addictive.

For adult smokers looking for more information on smoke-free alternatives to continued smoking, please visit https://www.iqos.com.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smokefree products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025 PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 41.5% of PMI's full year 2025 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of worldclass scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

1 PMI global estimate of total In-Market Sales of Heated Tobacco Units as of December 2024.

2 Source: PMI Q4 2025 Earnings Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420850763/en/

Contacts:

Philip Morris International

Corey Henry

T. +1 (202) 679 7296

E. corey.henry@pmi.com