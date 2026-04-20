CoCo Bubble Tea: CoCo Announces Strategic Partnership in Belgium to Accelerate European Expansion

CHARLEROI, Belgium, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading boba tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea today announced a strategic partnership with Bubble Bar to support its next phase of growth across key cities in the Benelux region. The partnership is designed to deepen CoCo's localization strategy in Europe by combining product innovation, standardized operations and local market knowledge to deliver a tea experience that resonates with European consumers.

Bubble Bar, established in 2014 in Antwerp, is widely regarded as a pioneer of Belgium's bubble tea scene. "From the beginning, we've worked to introduce Belgian consumers to the creativity and quality behind bubble tea. Partnering with CoCo allows us to scale this vision while preserving the local relevance that defines who we are," said the Director of Bubble Bar.

By working with a trusted regional partner, CoCo combines its global operating systems and product development capabilities with on-the-ground consumer insight, supporting a more adaptive and consumer-focused expansion model and stronger market relevance.

Charting CoCo's European Growth and Rising Market Momentum

CoCo entered the Benelux market three years ago and currently operates five stores in the Netherlands. The company plans to expand to 17 stores in the country. In Belgium, CoCo operates three stores in Brussels, Antwerp and Leuven and expects to reach 14 locations. Beyond Benelux, CoCo has opened stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf, with a Frankfurt location scheduled to open in the first half of 2026, reflecting steady progress in the German market.

Additional locations scheduled to open mid-year include Budapest, Hungary; Bijlmer, Amsterdam; and Malaga, Spain. CoCo has also expanded into Armenia and Egypt this year, further broadening its international footprint.

According to Research & Markets, the European bubble tea market is expected to grow from USD 686 million in 2025 to USD 1.22 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.6%. Persistence Market Research highlights Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands as the most dynamic markets, where Asian-style beverages are gaining popularity. Analysts also note Gen Z's role in driving demand for visually appealing, customizable, and shareable drinks, pushing bubble tea into the mainstream.

"We are encouraged by the market's momentum and confident in our long-term vision for Europe," said Warren Chen, General Manager of CoCo Bubble Tea. "By working with established regional partners, we're building a network rooted in both cultural relevance and operational excellence."

CoCo's Expansion Powered by Global Supply Chain and Local Innovation

CoCo supports its expansion with an integrated global supply chain and regional optimization. A centralized customs and distribution hub in the Netherlands helps improve cost efficiency, meet European food standards and maintain stable inventory turnover. Today, CoCo's Europe logistics and supply chain network covers most of the region and is well positioned to support the company's ongoing expansion plans. The company also invests in local capability building. A dedicated training center in the Netherlands provides operational and barista training so partners can apply best practices and maintain consistent service quality.

Product variety remains a key strength. CoCo offers a wide range of beverages, including popping pearl drinks, milk teas and fruit teas. Its research and development teams combine global innovation with local flavor adaptation, helping the brand connect with consumers from different cultural backgrounds.

Entrepreneurs and operators interested in franchise opportunities can learn more at https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

Founded in 1997, CoCo Bubble Tea is a global bubble tea brand known for its commitment to quality ingredients, consistent preparation standards and continuous product innovation. The company continues to expand its international presence through a combination of owned operations and franchise partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

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