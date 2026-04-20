HIKMICRO, World Leader in Smart Thermal Imaging, Marks 10th Anniversary with Launch of Trailblazing AI-Powered SuperScene Mode

10 Years of Expert Knowledge. Now AI-Enabled.

HANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO is celebrating 10 years of global leadership in smart thermal imaging by introducing SuperScene Mode. This AI-powered breakthrough facilitates faster, simpler, and more accessible thermal inspections for trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts of any skill level.

Far more than just a new feature, SuperScene Mode represents a transition from simple image capture to instant actionable insight. By embedding a decade of field expertise into AI-driven analysis, HIKMICRO is removing the complexity that has traditionally limited thermal imaging while setting a new benchmark in usability and performance.

"Our vision from day one was to take thermal imaging solutions from niche applications to the mass market, adding more intelligence and accessibility," says Stefan Li, Overseas General Manager at HIKMICRO. "SuperScene Mode marks a new chapter in that vision. This advanced technology embeds the knowledge of experienced trade professionals directly into our products, enabling any user to work like an expert."

From Detection to Decision

Thermal imaging can reveal hidden issues, but correct device configuration and image interpretation have long-proved barriers. Adjusting parameters, understanding thermal patterns, and making accurate diagnoses typically require training and experience. SuperScene Mode eliminates these obstacles through its two-layer architecture.

First, Expert Presets, See like an Expert, automatically optimize camera settings for common inspection scenes that include Water Leak, Insulation, Floor Heating, Electrical, Macro, Solar Panel, and more. This saves time and eliminates guesswork, so every inspection starts with the right settings. For professionals, advanced scenes like Insulation Pro and Condensation deliver enhanced visual alerts and environmental data integration for deeper diagnostic insights.

Second, Smart SuperScene, Think like an Expert, applies AI to analyze thermal images. In key scenes like Water leak, Insulation, and Floor Heating, the system detects and flags anomalies on screen, turning raw data into clear, actionable information. The result is an instant step change in ease of use. What once depended on specialist expertise can now be completed with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.

Positive Feedback

Using the technology to see and think like an expert is already delivering gains in the real world.

"The visual indicators, such as anomaly markers, are clear and highly effective," states Aleksandar Stojanovic, a Level 2 certified thermographer. "They streamline the inspection process and make it much easier to communicate findings, as issues are immediately visible and easy to explain."

Get an AI-Enabled Advantage

Since its foundation in 2016, HIKMICRO has engaged closely with trade professionals that include electricians, plumbers, HVAC service personnel, and energy auditors to understand thermal imaging in practice.

SuperScene Mode reflects this collaboration. HIKMICRO AI learns from thousands of real-world examples, adapting to different environments without rigid rules. By combining thermal imaging with visible light, the camera understands what it sees: a wall, a floor, or a pipe. A leak is only flagged when both temperature and scene context make sense. The result? A reduction in false alarms from 90% to near zero, with detection accuracy up by 61%.

Everything runs on-device. There is no cloud, no delay, and no privacy worries, providing real-time answers right in the hand of the user.

Looking ahead, HIKMICRO will continue to extend its product AI capabilities, further reduce false positives, and expand into applications such as solar inspection and automotive diagnostics.

Update to v5.5.112 and unlock SuperScene Mode. With this upgrade, HIKMICRO is setting a new industry benchmark by making smart thermal imaging accessible to all, a fitting way to celebrate a decade of industry-leading innovation. SuperScene Mode is available now on Eco Series, B Series, and Pocket Series (select models only - contact HIKMICRO for specific compatibility) thermal camera devices. For more information visit www.hikmicrotech.com or the official Amazon Store.

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