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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Abacus Expands Incident Response Team in the UK

The continued expansion of the Abacus breach recovery team strengthens the firm's global "follow-the-sun" coverage model.

LONDON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus, a leading managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for highly regulated industries, announced today the expansion of its Incident Response (IR) team in the United Kingdom. The move establishes dedicated incident response professionals on the ground in the region, reinforcing Abacus' partner driven follow the sun model and enabling seamless collaboration in support of clients worldwide.

By extending its IR team presence, Abacus enhances its ability to work alongside regional and global partners, including forensic firms, law firms, and insurers, across EMEA. Local coverage enables faster coordination and closer alignment during every phase of an incident.

Since launching its incident response practice in 2020, Abacus has focused on providing best-in-class rapid recovery services, building a capability designed to integrate cleanly into complex incident response ecosystems. The firm's approach prioritizes consistency, process discipline, and collaboration, allowing Abacus to serve as a reliable extension of its partners' teams.

"Having an incident response team based in the UK strengthens our ability to collaborate more closely with our partners across EMEA," said Tom Cole, Senior Managing Director, EMEA at Abacus. "This expansion ensures we can engage earlier, communicate in real time, and work side-by-side with in-region partners to deliver a coordinated, effective recovery."

The UK expansion further reinforces Abacus' global follow the sun model, providing continuous coverage and enabling recovery teams to transition incidents smoothly across time zones.

"Our incident response team is built to work in lockstep with partners around the world," said Pamela Diaz, Managing Director, Global Partnerships at Abacus. "Over the past several years, we've developed an operationally mature, mission-ready practice that is designed to integrate seamlessly into joint response efforts. With teams now established in the UK, we're even better positioned to support our partners and clients globally, bringing structure, clarity, and trusted execution to complex incidents, wherever and whenever they occur."

The expanded UK incident response team will support Abacus' growing international partner ecosystem and client base, enabling faster local engagement, stronger regional collaboration, and consistent execution throughout the incident lifecycle.

About Abacus
Abacus is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries. Through deep compliance expertise, AI orchestration, and future-ready innovation, all grounded in a steadfast commitment to client service, Abacus empowers financial services and healthcare organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

With capabilities spanning IT operations, multi-cloud management, incident response, and beyond, Abacus is Always Ahead. Turning disruption into direction, they advance and safeguard the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods. The firm serves clients across regulated markets worldwide, with a global headquarters in New York City and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit abacustechnology.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abacus-expands-incident-response-team-in-the-uk-302746409.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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