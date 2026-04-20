TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

20 April 2026

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Shares from Treasury

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 333,171 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company were issued from treasury on 17 April 2026 at a price of 85.31 pence per share (the "Treasury Shares"), raising £284,228.18 (before costs and expenses).

Following the issue of the Treasury Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 350,439,197 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745 000



About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.

Visit the SMIF website at www.selectmonthlyincomefund.com for more information.