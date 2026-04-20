Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China - das Pentagon - und dieses Unternehmen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZLE | ISIN: US0191701095 | Ticker-Symbol: 2AA
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 21:47
0,595 Euro
+2,59 % +0,015
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,54511:05
0,5100,54511:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Supplemental Update Regarding the Board's Current Pricing Approach for Future M&A-Related Share Issuances

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE, "Allied" or the "Company") today issued the following supplemental update regarding the Board of Directors' current pricing approach for any potential future issuance of equity securities in connection with mergers, acquisitions, asset integrations, or similar strategic transactions.

The Board has considered the relationship between the Company's current market trading price and its view of the Company's underlying value, including the Company's asset base, liquidity profile, creditor-related value, public company platform value, and the potential value associated with the Company's strategic transformation initiatives. Consistent with its responsibility to protect the interests of existing shareholders, the Board has determined that, in evaluating any future issuance of equity securities in connection with potential strategic transactions, it intends to apply a disciplined and shareholder-focused approach to pricing.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of US$98,009,412, including US$50,843,080 in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and marketable securities, and US$79,852,541 in total current assets. Based on approximately 38.0 million shares outstanding, these amounts equate to approximately US$2.58 per share in total assets and US$2.10 per share in current assets. These reference metrics do not include the value of the Company's operating assets associated with its ongoing business operations or the potential contribution of future earnings.

Based on its current assessment, the Board does not presently expect to approve future M&A-related share issuances below US$2.00 per share. The Board believes that this reference level more appropriately reflects the Company's current asset base and public company platform value and would better support the protection of existing shareholders in the context of future transaction negotiations and capital allocation decisions.

The Company cautions that the foregoing reflects the Board's current internal reference position only, based on information presently available, and may serve as a consideration in future negotiations and Board deliberations. It does not constitute a commitment to complete any transaction, a representation as to the intrinsic value of the Company, or a prediction, guarantee, or commitment regarding the market price of the Company's securities. Any future issuance price will depend on a range of factors, including, without limitation, transaction structure, the nature and quality of the target assets or businesses, due diligence findings, valuation analysis, market conditions, Board approval, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws, regulations, and Nasdaq listing requirements and will make such further disclosures as may be required or appropriate. Investors are urged to exercise caution and independent judgment and to carefully consider the risks associated with any investment decision.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company undergoing a strategic transformation into an integrated digital ecosystem platform, with a focus on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and technology-enabled growth opportunities.

Contact:

Investor relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.