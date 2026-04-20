London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Digital Science, a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, today announced the launch of Compass by Dimensions, a dedicated publication impact tracking solution designed for medical affairs teams.

Compass - initially available to publication planners and medical affairs professionals in a beta - combines Dimensions citation data and Altmetric attention metrics in a single, self-service platform. Compass provides users with the tools to search, analyze, benchmark, and report - all in one place.

Publication strategy managers face a persistent challenge: the data needed to assess the true reach and impact of their scientific publications is fragmented across multiple sources, time-consuming to compile, and often reliant on external agencies for analysis. Compass addresses this, replacing manual data gathering and static, point-in-time reports with live, customizable insights that teams can access and act on - action that could lead to improved patient outcomes.

A complete view of publication performance

Compass brings together a full publication performance and impact tracking workflow in one collaborative workspace. Teams can monitor the performance of their publications in real-time, build custom benchmarking groups by drug, asset, molecule, or disease area, and generate clear, data-driven reports for internal stakeholders and leadership - with no manual effort.

Key benefits of Compass include:

Unified data: Bring Dimensions citation data and Altmetric attention metrics together into a single view, giving teams a complete, reliable picture of how their publications are performing in the real world.

Bring Dimensions citation data and Altmetric attention metrics together into a single view, giving teams a complete, reliable picture of how their publications are performing in the real world. Impact and reach tracking: Monitor every publication in a team's portfolio, with real-time visibility into how research is being received and shared.

Monitor every publication in a team's portfolio, with real-time visibility into how research is being received and shared. Custom benchmarking: Compare publication performance against user-defined reference groups - by asset, molecule, therapeutic area, or competitor - to contextualize results and identify strategic gaps.

Compare publication performance against user-defined reference groups - by asset, molecule, therapeutic area, or competitor - to contextualize results and identify strategic gaps. Stakeholder reporting: Generate clear, insight-driven outputs that translate complex performance data into compelling narratives for leadership and cross-functional teams.

Clarity and confidence to support strategic decisions

Iveta Petrova, VP of Product Enterprise Solutions at Digital Science, said: "Medical affairs teams are facing a shift from reporting on the number of publications to the impact and outcomes of those publications. Demonstrating the value and impact, however, is much more challenging and the data is scattered. Compass changes that. By bringing Dimensions and Altmetric data into a single, purpose-built solution, we're giving publication planners the information they need, with the clarity and confidence to make smarter decisions - and to communicate impact in a way that resonates with leadership."

Dr Mike Taylor, Head of Data Insights at Digital Science, said: "Compass is built around the specific needs of medical affairs teams. That means the benchmarking is meaningful, the reporting is actionable, and the insights are grounded in the most trusted research data available. With a clearer picture of where science is having an impact, medical affairs teams can make more informed strategic decisions, helping ensure research translates into real-world benefit for patients."

Compass is part of Digital Science's portfolio of research intelligence solutions, built on data from Dimensions - the world's largest interconnected global research database - and Altmetric - a leading provider of alternative research metrics.

Discover more about Compass by Dimensions

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, X and LinkedIn.

About Altmetric

Altmetric is a leading provider of alternative research metrics, helping everyone involved in research gauge the impact of their work. We serve diverse markets including universities, institutions, government, publishers, corporations, and those who fund research. Our powerful technology searches thousands of online sources, revealing where research is being shared and discussed. Altmetric is part of the Digital Science group, dedicated to making the research experience simpler and more productive by applying pioneering technology solutions. Find out more at altmetric.com and follow @altmetric on X and @altmetric.com on Bluesky.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293338

Source: Digital Science