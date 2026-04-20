Taisei Corporation has demonstrated that a building can operate entirely on solar power by combining PV generation with a hybrid storage system integrating batteries and low-pressure hydrogen at a test facility in Yokohama. An EMS-enabled setup using lithium-ion batteries and PEM electrolysis balanced short- and long-term energy supply and demand, enabling year-round renewable operation, according to the company.Japanese industrial and construction conglomerate Taisei Corporation has demonstrated that a building can be operated entirely on solar power by combining photovoltaic generation with ...

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