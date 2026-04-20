Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Adrianne Fekete, Founder of I Am Unbreakable Global Media, will take the stage as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference on May 8, 2026, at Hart House in Toronto, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier gathering of leaders across public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, and business. The event brings together high-performing professionals focused on accelerating growth, expanding influence, and building sustainable, high-impact careers.

Hosted by Women in PR North America, the conference convenes industry leaders from across Canada and the United States to explore leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and long-term business growth.

Adrianne Fekete will speak on Wealth and Growth: Building Profitable, Sustainable Businesses and Careers. Her session will focus on the direct connection between visibility, positioning, and revenue, and what it takes to build a business that is both profitable and sustainable. She will challenge leaders to step into ownership of their voice, expand their presence, and build brands that create measurable impact. In today's landscape, growth is no longer about working harder. It is about being seen, being known, and leading with clarity and conviction.

This conversation brings together founders and agency leaders who are building, scaling, and redefining success on their own terms, while creating long-term sustainability both financially and personally.

"Visibility is not optional if you want to lead. You either own your voice, or you get overlooked," says Adrianne.

"I have built my career on resilience, grit, and the decision to rise in rooms where I was never expected to lead. That is the difference. Leaders who move forward are the ones who decide they are done playing small and start owning the space they walk into. Wealth and growth follow that decision. They follow clarity, conviction, and the willingness to be seen at a higher level.

I am proud to stand in rooms like this alongside women who are not waiting, not shrinking, and not asking for permission. This is what modern leadership looks like, and this is the standard we continue to raise," says Adrianne.

The 2026 conference agenda features five expert-led panels and more than 30 industry leaders, covering modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering.





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About Adrianne Fekete

Adrianne Fekete is the Founder of I Am Unbreakable Global Media, a platform dedicated to elevating founders, leaders, and bold voices through media, storytelling, and high-impact visibility. She is a serial entrepreneur, #1 bestselling author of Rockstar Rising, speaker, media personality, and host of the I Am Unbreakable Podcast, known for her commanding presence and unapologetic approach to leadership. Her work is grounded in resilience, grit, and belonging, and her ability to move leaders from unseen to highly visible.

She is also the force behind I Am Unbreakable Magazine, a publication that amplifies powerful stories and voices shaping modern leadership and is available nationally through Indigo and Chapters retail locations.

Adrianne is the creator of The Power of the Pitch, the Power of I Am Summit, the Rockstar Rising Awards, and the Front-Row Sister Community, initiatives designed to connect founders, leaders, and investors who are building bold companies and shaping the future of leadership.

She is also the first female owner in the world's largest hockey league, the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), where she leads the Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club, and the first female private investigator agency owner in North America, further reflecting a career built on breaking barriers across industries.

Through every platform she builds, Adrianne is committed to one mission: to empower 1 billion women globally to rise, own their voice, and build generational legacies.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community. Talia Beckett Davis is the Founder of Women in PR North America and the Owner of Pink Pearl PR, an agency specializing in the baby and kids' industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293229

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.