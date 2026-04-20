Cloud and SaaS platforms are now central to PV plant operations, but their centralization creates a high-impact cybersecurity risk where a single compromise can expose or disrupt entire fleets of installations. Attackers exploit weaknesses like stolen credentials, insecure APIs, multi-tenant flaws, and platform vulnerabilities, making strong identity controls, secure APIs, and continuous monitoring essential defenses.As PV plants become increasingly digitized, cloud platforms and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions have become central to their operation. These platforms aggregate performance ...

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