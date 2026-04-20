Jiangsu International Culture Association: "Splendid Jiangsu" Shines in Hong Kong and Macao, Opening a New Chapter of Cultural Exchange and Industrial Integration

NANJING, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further promote the alignment of cultural industry resources and deepen cooperation between Jiangsu and Hong Kong and Macao, the "Splendid Jiangsu Cultural Exchange and Industrial Promotion Event" was successfully held in Hong Kong and Macao from April 14 to 18.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Exchanges and cooperation between Jiangsu and Hong Kong and Macao have a long history. The three regions maintain close ties, with fruitful collaboration across economic and trade, cultural, and youth sectors.

This event, hosted by Jiangsu International Culture Association, features a range of activities including cultural industry promotion sessions, exhibitions and sales, as well as Kunqu opera exchanges. It aims to encourage more Jiangsu cultural enterprises and outstanding cultural products to go global, while comprehensively showcasing Jiangsu's rich cultural heritage and innovative vitality.

At the cultural industry promotion conference held in Hong Kong on the 14th, key themes included "empowerment through technological innovation, industrial renewal," "deep cultural roots, inheritance and development," "new aesthetics and craftsmanship, integration of tradition and innovation," and "revitalizing IP, synergy between quality and impact." The event showcased achievements in areas such as digital content, AI-driven short dramas, innovation in intangible cultural heritage, and intelligent manufacturing. A signing ceremony for key Jiangsu-Hong Kong cultural enterprises was held on site, the Jiangsu-Hong Kong Creative Industries Cooperation Initiative was released, and the series of activities was officially launched.

The "Splendid Jiangsu: the Artistry of Traditional Chinese Culture" exhibition and sales event was held concurrently. The exhibition featured three main sections - "History and Cultural Heritage," "Inheritance and Fashion," and "Integration and Innovation" - showcasing representative intangible cultural heritage crafts from Jiangsu, including Yunjin brocade, Song brocade, kesi (tapestry weaving), and Suzhou embroidery.

Dozens of brands, including the Nanjing Yunjin Museum, participated in the exhibition, offering interactive experiences such as custom tailoring. Innovative achievements were also presented, including an intelligent tie-dye robotic production line from Nantong and a silk pattern dataset, highlighting the deep integration of intangible cultural heritage with artificial intelligence and digital licensing.

At the Chiang Chen Theatre of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, highlight events such as Kunqu opera lectures and showcase performances of selected excerpts were staged one after another. Modern Kunqu productions, including The Return on a Snowy Night , as well as classic pieces like The Peony Pavilion: Strolling in the Garden and The Fisherman's Joy: Hiding the Boat, brought Hong Kong audiences a uniquely Chinese romance where past and present meet on the same stage.

From April 17 to 18, the Han Culture Carnival - an important part of the overall program - was held at Fortress Hill Garden in Macao, offering local audiences a rich celebration of Han cultural heritage, along with a series of themed artistic performances.

The themed market featured three exhibition zones - "The Two Han Dynasties in Intangible Cultural Heritage," "The Two Han Dynasties in Creative Products," and "The Two Han Dynasties in Children's Paintings." More than 40 representative intangible cultural heritage artworks from Xuzhou were displayed, including Mazhuang sachets, bamboo weaving, clay sculpture, and dough figurines, as well as Han embroidery. In addition, over 100 cultural and creative products from the Xuzhou Museum and local cultural tourism groups were showcased, alongside 40 children's paintings from Suining.

Meanwhile, the exhibition "Grandeur of the Han Dynasty- Masterpieces of Han-Era Cultural Relics from Xuzhou" opened at the Macao Museum and will run until June 14. The exhibition features 92 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty artifacts selected from the collection of the Xuzhou Museum. By combining digital technology with physical displays, it presents a rich, multi-dimensional view of the historical landscape of the Han era.

Highlights include treasured artifacts such as a jade burial suit sewn with gold thread, an S-shaped jade dragon pendant, a dancing figurine in a robe with a curved front, and Han pictorial stone carvings. Together, they vividly depict the prosperity of the great Han Dynasty and showcase the enduring spirit of the Chinese people - reverence for heaven and ancestors, pragmatism and enterprise, as well as openness and inclusiveness.

During the event, the Xuzhou Han Culture performance team also visited Lou Hau High School in Macao, engaging with students through Pei-style musical performances, introductions to Han music, and hands-on instrument experiences. The team also appeared at iconic Macao landmarks such as the Ruins of St. Paul's and Tap Seac Square, staging vibrant Han culture-themed flash performances.

Source: Jiangsu International Culture Association

Contact person: Ms. Tang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.