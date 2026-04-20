El Yam Aluminium Publishes General Update on Its Aluminium Pergola Solutions and Project Scope

UDIM, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / El Yam Aluminium has published a general update outlining its aluminium pergola solutions and the scope of projects it supports across different sectors. The update provides a broad overview of how the company approaches outdoor structures and how its systems are applied in residential, commercial, and hospitality environments.

According to the update, El Yam Aluminium continues to manufacture and supply aluminium pergolas designed to meet both functional and design requirements. The company emphasizes the importance of creating outdoor structures that can perform reliably in demanding environmental conditions, particularly in regions characterized by high temperatures and prolonged exposure to sunlight. By focusing on these factors, El Yam Aluminium aims to deliver pergola systems that are suitable for long-term use.

The announcement notes that outdoor spaces are increasingly being used as extensions of indoor environments. As a result, pergolas are commonly incorporated into project designs to create shaded areas, define space, and improve usability. In response to this trend, El Yam Aluminium offers solutions that can be adapted to a variety of applications, from private residential settings to larger commercial and hospitality projects.

Flexibility is highlighted as a central aspect of the company's approach. El Yam Aluminium explains that each project presents unique requirements, including differences in layout, size, and architectural style. To address these variations, the company provides both fixed and motorized pergola systems. This allows clients to select solutions that align with their specific needs and preferences, whether they require a static structure or one that can be adjusted based on environmental conditions.

Material selection is also identified as an important factor in the performance of outdoor structures. El Yam Aluminium uses aluminium due to its resistance to corrosion, relatively low maintenance requirements, and long-term durability. These properties make it particularly suitable for outdoor applications where structures must withstand continuous exposure to environmental elements.

In addition to functionality, design considerations are presented as an important part of the company's work. Modern pergolas are often expected to complement the overall architectural style of a property while maintaining a clean and consistent appearance.El Yam Aluminium states that its systems are developed with attention to visual detail, ensuring that they integrate effectively into different types of environments.

The company further notes that its pergola solutions are used across multiple sectors. Residential clients may use pergolas to enhance outdoor living areas such as patios and gardens, while commercial and hospitality businesses may incorporate them into seating areas and guest spaces. In each case, El Yam Aluminium focuses on delivering systems that align with the intended use of the space.

Another point addressed in the update is long-term performance. Outdoor structures are expected to maintain their functionality over time, and this requires careful consideration of both materials and construction methods. El Yam Aluminium aims to provide pergola systems that continue to perform consistently under regular use.

The update concludes with a general overview of the company's direction. El Yam Aluminium indicates that it will continue to focus on supplying aluminium pergola solutions that reflect current trends in outdoor design while maintaining an emphasis on durability and adaptability. As the demand for outdoor structures continues to evolve, the company aims to remain aligned with changing project requirements.

About Us

El Yam Aluminium is a manufacturer and supplier of aluminium pergola systems designed for a wide range of applications. The company primarily targets the Middle East market, where outdoor structures must be built to withstand high temperatures and demanding environmental conditions. By focusing on material quality and structural performance, El Yam Aluminium aims to deliver solutions that are suitable for long-term outdoor use.

The company offers pergola systems for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, including both fixed and motorized options. These systems are designed to be adaptable, allowing for customization based on project requirements such as size, layout, and design preferences. Through this approach, El Yam Aluminium works to ensure that each installation is aligned with the specific needs of its intended environment.

Aluminium is used as the primary material due to its durability, resistance to corrosion, and low maintenance requirements. These characteristics make it particularly suitable for outdoor applications where exposure to heat and sunlight is a constant factor. By combining these advantages with a modern design approach, El Yam Aluminium continues to supply pergola systems that balance functionality with visual consistency.

Media Contact

El Yam Aluminium

Yehuda Shermuta

Email: info@elyam-aluminum.com

Website: https://elyam-aluminum.com/en/

SOURCE: El Yam Aluminium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/el-yam-aluminium-publishes-general-update-on-its-aluminium-pergo-1158945