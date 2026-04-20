Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) announces a strategic evolution of its senior team. Designed to accelerate the Company's next phase of growth, these executives will lead Nuvau through a planned restart of mining operations and expansion of copper and gold resources at the large-scale Matagami Project, while also enhancing shareholder engagement and marketing activities.

Effective immediately, Christina McCarthy, who has served on the Board since Nuvau went public, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Peter van Alphen, after leading the Company through its IPO, a recent $21 million financing, and the outright acquisition of its flagship property, will remain focused on asset advancement and development, assuming the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer. Steve Filipovic will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

"As we plan to accelerate activities, we recognize the need to enhance our management team to expand corporate growth and financing opportunities - and as such, we are extremely fortunate to have Christina assume the role of Chief Executive Officer," said Steven Bowles, Nuvau's Chairman. "Christina brings a rare combination of geological training, proven executive leadership, and sophisticated capital markets expertise. Her track record includes founding and leading Paycore Minerals through its successful sale to i-80 Gold, as well as helping drive strategic value realization transactions elsewhere in the sector."

Bowles added, "she understands how to identify opportunity, communicate value credibly to the market, source capital responsibly and execute transactions that create shareholder returns. Just as importantly, she brings discipline, judgment and a results-oriented approach that aligns perfectly with Nuvau's strategy. Together with Peter's proven operating strength and Steve's financial leadership, we believe this team positions Nuvau exceptionally well for the future."

"Identifying the right people with the right skills for the right roles is how great companies are built," said Peter van Alphen. "Christina's experience across M&A, corporate development, financing, and public company leadership complements our operational focus and strengthens our ability to execute. Adding her skill set to the team will allow me to concentrate fully on creating shareholder value bysuccessfully bringing Matagami back into production."

"I am excited by the opportunity to resume operating ctivities at one of Canada's most prolific mining camps for the benefit of Nuvau's shareholders, local communities, and the Province of Quebec," said Christina McCarthy. "Nuvau is a unique opportunity given that the Bracemac-McLeod Mine is permitted for operations and there are multiple existing deposits, The existing milling complex at Matagami provides the near-term, low capex, opportunity to build a successful mining company in one of the world's premier mining districts."

Steve Filipovic, who has served as Nuvau's CFO since the Company was founded and through its December 2024 IPO, remains in the role and will continues to bring extensive experience in finance, governance, capital markets, and corporate transactions.

ABOUT NUVAU'S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM

Christina McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer

Christina McCarthy is a geologist and mining capital markets executive with more than 18 years of experience spanning executive leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development and equity markets. She is recognized for combining technical expertise with a strong track record of creating shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives and successful transactions. Ms. McCarthy is the founder and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Paycore Minerals Inc., which was acquired by i-80 Gold Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately US$90 million. She also joined New Oroperu Resources with a mandate focused on strategic alternatives, leading to its sale approximately 13 months later in a transaction valued at approximately CAD$76 million. Previously, she served as Director of Corporate Development at McEwen Mining, working alongside Rob McEwen. Her background also includes institutional sales, equity research and resource-focused capital markets advisory. Ms. McCarthy holds a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences (Geology) from Brock University.

Peter van Alphen, President and Chief Operating Officer

Peter van Alphen has over 25 years of mining leadership experience spanning construction, operations and production. He has held senior roles with Premier Gold Mines, Pan American Silver, Tahoe Resources, Lake Shore Gold and FNX Mining. Mr. van Alphen has a substantial record of successful mine development and operations and will work closely with Ms. McCarthy in implementing the Company's strategy and vision to transition from explorer to developer and producer.

Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer

Steve Filipovic is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 25 years of senior financial management experience, including leadership roles with Premier Gold Mines, Zinifex Canada and other public issuers.

About Nuvau

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV: NMC) is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in the Abitibi region of Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the completion and timing of any remaining post-closing filings and registrations with governmental authorities; the timing and form of payments contemplated by the Earn-In Agreement (including any election to satisfy a portion of such payments in Common Shares), and if applicable, the receipt of any required stock exchange and other regulatory approvals; the potential future acquisition of the excluded property and satisfaction of applicable conditions related thereto; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Property to production decision. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.