Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") provides an update, further to its news release dated April 15, 2026, regarding a contractor fatality connected to the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project in the Atacama Region of Chile (the "Project").

The Company confirms that, following a review by the appropriate Chilean authorities, the temporary suspension of activities at the Project were lifted on April 16, 2026. ATEX has since completed its operational readiness review and will commence a phased return to work beginning on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The Company took additional time, prior to restarting activities, to allow employees and contractors to support one another and their local community. ATEX appreciates the understanding and cooperation of its workforce and community partners.

ATEX's highest priority remains the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and the communities in which it operates. The Company has maintained enhanced support and counselling services for personnel and contractors and has reinforced critical risk controls across logistics and drilling activities. Field activities will be reintroduced in a measured and coordinated manner. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

As previously disclosed on April 15, 2026, the incident involved a contractor transporting road maintenance materials approximately 32 kilometres from the Valeriano Project. Activities at the Project were temporarily suspended in accordance with local regulatory requirements while authorities commenced their review. The Company again extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and acknowledges the support and efforts of employees, contractors and first responders during this difficult time.

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the potential timing, scope and manner of a phased restart of field activities and drilling; the status, timing and outcome of regulatory reviews, the autopsy and accident investigation; the implementation and effectiveness of additional safety measures; and the Company's ability to safely resume operations. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied, including risks related to ongoing investigations and regulatory processes; changes in directives from Chilean authorities; availability of personnel, contractors and equipment; health, safety and environmental risks; weather and access conditions at high altitude; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293315

Source: ATEX Resources Inc.